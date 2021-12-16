NBC Confirms Super Bowl LVI to Stream on Peacock Alongside ‘Bel-Air’

NBC is letting cord-cutters watch its next 4 Super Bowls on Peacock and is advertising a new show to tie into the big news.

NBC announced it would let football fans stream Super Bowl LVI through the Peacock app, as well as NBC’s next three Super Bowls in 2026, 2030, and 2034. This isn’t the first championship game available on Peacock, as NBC let Peacock subscribers stream select Stanley Cup Final games during the last NHL season. It has also aired Sunday Night Football on the app.

According to the company, NBC’s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot “Bel-Air” will be available to stream on Super Bowl Sunday, Sunday, February 13, 2022. No further details of what time the series will appear on the platform were made readily available, meaning it could be available anywhere from noon to halftime of Super Bowl LVI to immediately after. The modern-day reimagining of the series eschews the “sitcom” styling of the original for a grittier take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Credit to NBC for acknowledging the increase in cord-cutting, especially amongst sports fans, who drop are dropping linear cable in favor of live TV streaming services, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LV set a new streaming record with an average of 5.7 million viewers per minute of their streaming broadcast of the Bucs 31-9 win — up 65% year-over-year.

There’s also a chance NBC puts “Bel-Air,” a show they obviously have high expectations for, in the prestigious “post-Super Bowl lead-out spot.” This spot is commonly saved for premiering shows with high potential or successful existing shows that are back for a new season. It would be a rare instance of a streamer programming its shows like a linear channel.

Shows that have been featured in this post-Super Bowl spot are “Malcolm in the Middle,” “The Simpsons,’ “American Dad,” “Alias,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “House,” “The Office,” “Glee,” and “The Voice” — some heavy hitters in the world of television. However, “Bel-Air” won’t air on NBC; it’s strictly a Peacock show.