NBC Launches Free Ad-Supported Tier of GolfPass with Instructional Videos, Replays, More; No Live Play Available
NBC’s golf-centric streaming platform GolfPass is expanding its reach this week. The service will now offer a free, ad-supported tier that will provide many of the benefits of GolfPass+, including thousands of hours of curated, top-tier golf instruction series, original entertainment, and much more.
GolfPass was co-founded by PGA star Rory McIlroy, as a place for lovers of the game to hone their skills. Users of GolfNow, GolfNow Complete, and TeeOff — which are tee time-booking services operated by NBC — will have automatic access to the new, ad-supported tier of GolfPass. The service is the perfect complement to the live PGA Tournament coverage frequently available on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
“As one of our ambassadors, Rory recognizes that GolfPass harnesses the ways golfers today want to connect with their favorite sport – anywhere, anytime and on any device,” NBC Sports’ SVP Justin Tupper said. “Now, GolfPass Free creates more opportunity to connect golfers with the all the things that make the sport great, while helping them enjoy the game more, and making it easier in the process.”
GolfPass Free memberships include:
-
A vast instruction library featuring more than 4,500 video titles, including “Ask Rory,” “The Golf Fix,” with host Devan Bonebrake; “Lessons with a Champion Golfer”; and “Build a Better Game” – all hosted by top instructors like Martin Hall, Debbie Doniger, and Aimee Cho, as well as golf fitness expert Don Saladino.
-
A vast library of original video content, including original shows like “The Conor Moore Show,” “On Tour/On Course,” “My Roots, My Daily Routine,” and more.
-
Golf Channel’s video vault, encompassing more than 25 years of programming, including the popular “Big Break” reality competition series.
If users decide to step up to GolfPass+, they’ll get access to a myriad of additional benefits, including:
- Ad-free access to all the same video content included in the GolfPass Free membership
- $10 anytime monthly tee-time credits
- Complimentary access to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service
- Waived fees on 10 tee-time bookings for up to four players per booking
- Tee Time Protection on 10 bookings
- $40 off a qualifying purchase at TaylorMadeGolf.com
- Live tournament coverage
- Other member-exclusive savings
- Ability to earn and redeem GolfPass Points on tee-time bookings
NBC has been able to grow the GolfPass brand significantly in recent years. GolfPass worldwide membership has more than doubled since its launch in 2019. Video instructional series and original entertainment have been a hallmark of the on-demand benefits enjoyed by members, with total minutes streamed so far in 2023 up more than 70 percent year over year. This week, the service also received its 2 millionth user-generated golf course review.
