NBC Sports Washington Will Relaunch as Monumental Sports Network in September; Local Streaming Service Coming

David Satin

Another regional sports network is undergoing significant changes to the way it operates. The Sports Business Journal reports that NBC Sports Washington will be rebranded as Monumental Sports Network, and that it will launch with a new look and new programming lineup this September.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment acquired NBC Sports Washington from Comcast in the fall of 2022. In March, it was reported the company was investing $20 million into the network, as part of a total revamp that will see new studio shows and other pre and postgame shoulder programming alongside broadcasts of Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards games.

“As soon as we announced the acquisition, we were fairly explicit about wanting to reinvest into our live local rights,” MSE president of media and new enterprises Zach Leonsis told SBJ. “For us, this isn’t just an opportunity to operate a network in its status quo state. This is an opportunity to reimagine what is a local media property for the future.”

Leonsis wasn’t ready to share details about a new direct-to-consumer streaming service that will accompany the channel, but confirmed that such a platform was in the company’s future. The future service will feature alternative broadcasts of games starring former players and local media personalities, imitating the style first made popular by the “ManningCast” that accompanies some “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN.

The launching of Monumental Sports Network is a bit of a departure from the direction other NBA squads are currently headed in. Earlier this week, the Utah Jazz decided to put their locally-shown games on a Utah broadcast channel starting in 2023, leaving pay TV behind. The Phoenix Suns attempted to do likewise earlier this year, but because that team’s rights are still technically owned by Bally Sports Arizona, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of Bally Sports’ parent company Diamond Sports Group blocked the deal.

All three teams intend to establish a local streaming service as soon as possible, however. This indicates that while the NBA is not ready to launch an in-market streaming option of its own, its teams understand the need to make games available without a cable or satellite subscription, as does Monumental.

