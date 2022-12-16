NBC to Keep the 10 p.m. Primetime Hour for Next Season, But for How Long?

Late this summer, reports came out that NBC was considering not programming any shows for the 10 p.m. ET primetime hour in upcoming seasons and giving the previously valuable scheduling block back to local affiliates. However, on Friday, Deadline reported that the network will keep the programming hour at least for the 2023-24 season.

While no decision has yet been made for subsequent seasons, potentially ceding the hour would be a cost-saving option as linear ratings continue to decline — and in turn so does revenue. The assumption when the story initially broke in August was that NBCUniversal would use the savings to invest more heavily in Peacock programming. Despite the fact that the company’s streaming service has doubled its subscriber base from 9 million to 18 million in 2022 alone, it has yet to be the home for any breakout series that have become tentpole properties to build a programming reputation around.

However, at least for the upcoming season, NBCU executives are telling advertisers that the network will continue to invest in procedurals during primetime. Not only are the Dick Wolf “Law & Order” and One Chicago franchises major lynchpins in the broadcaster’s schedule, but they are also looking to expand the procedural genre by looking for titles that are a little more outside of their already well-worn box.

Deadline is also reporting that the company is attempting to land the spiritual successors to family drama “This Is Us” as well as medical procedural “Amsterdam.” The former wrapped up its run in the spring and the latter is in the midst of its finale season on the network. Both were audience favorites, and NBC would like to have new content to keep those viewers engaged with the network.

According to Nielsen's report for the month of November, only one-quarter of television viewing happened on broadcast networks last month. Streaming continues to surge ahead of the rest of the field, now accounting for 38.2% of viewing time with cable at 31.8%. As the new industry reality continues unabated, networks will continue to search for ways to save money while steering into the content that continues to provide a return.

For NBC, that content is led by the interconnected One Chicago and “Law & Order” universes — which have crossed over with each other in the past. And since both franchises currently occupy an entire night of programming, cutting out the 10 p.m. ET hour might not yet be in the network’s best interest.

However, now that NBC has publicly floated the idea, it is essentially only a matter of time before it happens. Whether it is in 2024-25 or some other season in the not-too-distant future, NBC will eventually abdicate the final primetime hour, and it stands to reason that Peacock — along with the local affiliates — will be the biggest beneficiaries.