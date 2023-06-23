Comcast, Charter’s Xumo-Branded Smart TV Line to Hit Walmart, Other Retailers in Coming Weeks
Comcast is ready to re-enter the world of TV manufacturing…sort of. Nearly two years after the launch of Comcast's XClass smart TVs, the cable, telecom, and broadband provider is set to try its hand on making TVs again, but this time with a new partner in tow.
That partner is Charter Communications, another cable giant that’s partnering with Comcast on the joint-venture streaming platform Xumo. Xumo will incorporate on-demand streaming, live TV, and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels for a one-stop destination to cater to all streaming needs.
The Xumo brand will also feature a line of branded smart TVs, and according to Janko Roettgers' newsletter Lowpass, the sets will go on sale sometime in the next few weeks. The sets themselves are being made by Chinese original equipment manufacturer Element Electronics. Unlike Comcast XClass TVs, they will be available at more major retailers than just Walmart. Xumo’s new smart TVs will come in four different screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches. Each will be 4K-enabled.
Comcast has been busy in its attempts to integrate Xumo content with its hardware of late. Earlier this month, the company announced it would begin selling X1 streaming boxes with free Xumo channels pre-installed. Presumably, Xumo smart TVs will also come loaded with free streaming channels from Xumo and other content from Comcast and Charter.
The launch of Xumo-branded TVs comes at a pivotal time for Comcast and its streaming future. The service is set to discontinue its offer of free Peacock Premium to Xfinity TV and broadband users next week, and there is speculation that the company is nearing a price increase for a subscription to Peacock as well. Simply put, the company is ready to start monetizing its users more aggressively, and the new Xumo smart TVs will help further that goal.
If you’ve been in the market for a new smart TV, keep an eye on your favorite electronics retailer in the coming weeks. Xumo smart TVs are on their way, and will come in a variety of sizes to fit every living room, not to mention entertainment budget.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.