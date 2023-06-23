Comcast, Charter’s Xumo-Branded Smart TV Line to Hit Walmart, Other Retailers in Coming Weeks

Comcast is ready to re-enter the world of TV manufacturing…sort of. Nearly two years after the launch of Comcast's XClass smart TVs, the cable, telecom, and broadband provider is set to try its hand on making TVs again, but this time with a new partner in tow.

That partner is Charter Communications, another cable giant that’s partnering with Comcast on the joint-venture streaming platform Xumo. Xumo will incorporate on-demand streaming, live TV, and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels for a one-stop destination to cater to all streaming needs.

The Xumo brand will also feature a line of branded smart TVs, and according to Janko Roettgers' newsletter Lowpass, the sets will go on sale sometime in the next few weeks. The sets themselves are being made by Chinese original equipment manufacturer Element Electronics. Unlike Comcast XClass TVs, they will be available at more major retailers than just Walmart. Xumo’s new smart TVs will come in four different screen sizes: 43, 50, 55, and 65 inches. Each will be 4K-enabled.

Comcast has been busy in its attempts to integrate Xumo content with its hardware of late. Earlier this month, the company announced it would begin selling X1 streaming boxes with free Xumo channels pre-installed. Presumably, Xumo smart TVs will also come loaded with free streaming channels from Xumo and other content from Comcast and Charter.

The launch of Xumo-branded TVs comes at a pivotal time for Comcast and its streaming future. The service is set to discontinue its offer of free Peacock Premium to Xfinity TV and broadband users next week, and there is speculation that the company is nearing a price increase for a subscription to Peacock as well. Simply put, the company is ready to start monetizing its users more aggressively, and the new Xumo smart TVs will help further that goal.

If you’ve been in the market for a new smart TV, keep an eye on your favorite electronics retailer in the coming weeks. Xumo smart TVs are on their way, and will come in a variety of sizes to fit every living room, not to mention entertainment budget.