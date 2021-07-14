Netflix Adds New Child Monitoring Emails To Show Parents What Their Kids Are Watching

Netflix is giving parents even greater peace of mind when it comes to knowing what their kids are watching with this latest service.

Starting July 16, parents will receive biweekly emails from Netflix that will provide tips on parental controls, details on what their kids are watching lately, and recommendations on what their kids might like to watch next.

The new email blasts come in tandem with a new update to Netflix’s Top 10 list, similar to the one found on adult Netflix accounts, that will show the most popular shows and movies for kids. With these new changes, along with the aesthetic changes already in motion to improve navigation through the use of updated visuals, Netflix is trying to make its platform even more kid-friendly.

The focus on kid’s content comes as competitors like ViacomCBS’s Paramount+ and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max join the streaming fight with two established properties in their arsenal: Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network, respectively. HBO Max recently ordered 300 hours of original content from Cartoon Network on top of the 3,000 hours of library content already available.

Plus, when a company can offer Looney Tunes to children, they’re going to watch, evidenced by the ratings it drew in the early days of HBO Max’s life. Paramount+ comes to bat with its array of Nickelodeon shows, including Spongebob Squarepants, Rugrats, and Fairly OddParents, including the existing library of shows that spans over 7,000 episodes. With those two titans of industry in their midst, obviously Netflix needs every advantage it can possibly get.

One thing Netflix does have over its competitors is a highly-touted parental control system. The Parents Television and Media Council released a study revealing which streaming services offer the best parental control features, and found that Netflix offers the best parental controls. While it’s not content, parental controls can give busy parents a break, knowing their child won’t be able to access inappropriate content, whether accidentally or purposely, while they’re doing something else.