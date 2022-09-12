Netflix Partners with Ubisoft for New Mobile Games, Including ‘Assassins’ Creed’ Tie-In

Netflix’s expansion of its mobile gaming offerings is continuing. The company has announced it is partnering with French game company Ubisoft to create three new games exclusively for the service’s subscribers. Each game will be based on an existing Ubisoft property, but the biggest name in development for Netflix is a new mobile game set in the “Assassin’s Creed” universe.

The “Assassin’s Creed” game will give players a chance to immerse themselves in that universe before watching Netflix’s previously announced live-action show based on the video game series. The “Assassin’s Creed” show is currently in the early stages of development, so no release date has been given thus far.

Netflix and Ubisoft are also prepping a hack-and-slash adventure game based on the castle-building/castle assault game “The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.” The third game under development is “Valiant Hearts,” a sequel to the award-winning “Valiant Hearts: The Great War,” a side-scrolling adventure game set during World War I.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ubisoft, whose track record creating memorable worlds for fans is unmatched,” Netflix’s VP of games Mike Verdusaid. “This partnership will provide our members with exclusive access to some of the most exciting game franchises as we continue to build a catalog of great mobile games for our members around the world.”

Netflix has been expanding its mobile games library this year, with offerings based off some of its most popular IPs, including “Stranger Things” and “The Queen's Gambit.”

The streaming giant also launched a digital version of the popular party game Heads Up!, which will feature trivia from general entertainment categories and on the streamer’s genre-specific categories highlighted by its social media channels GEEKED, NetflixIsAJoke, and Strong Black Lead.

Despite the heavy investment in mobile games, users have been slow to start playing. Less than 1% of Netflix’s total subscriber base uses its games on a daily basis, despite the fact that they are free to play for all subscribers. Netflix announced it was adding more social components to its games, including leaderboards and gamer tags to entice subscribers.