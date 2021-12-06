 Skip to Content
Netflix Launches Three New Mobile Games, Available on iOS and Google Play

Lauren Forristal

In the past couple of days, Netflix has released three new mobile games that are available on iOS and Google Play. Netflix’s library of games is now up to 10 titles, double the amount from its initial kick-off. Steadily, the gaming initiative is building a nice lineup of mobile games. But it still has a ways to go to reach the Netflix standard of excellence.

Following tests over the summer in Poland, Italy, and Spain, the streaming service released their first slate of games worldwide which included Stranger Things 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blastm, and Teeter Up.

The first batch of games rolled out on Android devices at the beginning of November and iOS came less than two weeks later.

So far, December began with the re-release of GameLoft’s hit game Asphalt Xtreme. Here are the newest mobile games to check out.

The 3 New Mobile Games for Netflix

  • Dominoes Café: a twist on the classic game of dominos, the game was developed by the small indie Gazeus Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Features include three classic game modes, three difficulty levels, two soundtrack options, available in multiple languages, play one-on-one or two-on-two, and customizable designs.

  • Knittens: made by Timecode Games, it is labeled as Netflix’s version of Candy Crush as the puzzle game has a matching premise. However, Netflix put the game behind a paywall, which attracted some controversy.

  • Wonderputt Forever: developed by Damp Knat and Rogue, this mini-gold game has had the best reviews so far.

Going forward, interactive content could become the differentiator between studios and streaming services. And Netflix may have a head start, but they’ll also have stiff competition.

