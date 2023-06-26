Netflix to Release ‘Sonic Prime Dash’ Mobile Game Alongside Season 2 of ‘Sonic Prime’ Series

One of the speediest characters on video game consoles anywhere is coming to your smartphone soon. Sonic, that ring-chasing blue blur of a hedgehog, will be the star of a new Netflix mobile game titled “Sonic Prime Dash” coming next month. According to the official Sonic YouTube page, the game will be released on July 13, the same day that “Sonic Prime” Season 2 arrives on the service.

The game will feature playable characters from the series, complete with screen-accurate costumes. “Sonic Prime Dash” will join other games based on shows in the Netflix library like “Stranger Things,” “The Queen's Gambit,” “Narcos” and others. Gameplay looks very similar to the original Sonic Dash mobile game, which was first released in 2013.

“Sonic Prime Dash” features yet another evolution in Netflix’s mobile gaming segment. Featuring a highly recognizable character from an established video game franchise is a big step forward for Netflix’s mobile games. The company promised to release a total of 40 mobile games this year spanning just about every genre gamers could hope for.

That quantity may suggest to a casual eye that Netflix is more concerned with churning out new game titles than it is with ensuring they’re actually fun to play. But company representatives have affirmed their commitment to making quality games for Netflix, which is why they don’t feature microtransactions and won’t be licensed to outside developers for easier monetization.

Netflix wants to build its gaming segment from the ground up and has acquired several gaming studios to help it fulfill its goals in regards to mobile games. The company eventually wants to get into could gaming, but it wants to ensure it can make top-notch mobile games before it moves on to bigger and better things.