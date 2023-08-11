Never-Before-Seen Season of Netflix Football Docuseries ‘QB1’ Now Available on Tubi with Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson

Fans of Netflix’s long-canceled football-focused docuseries “QBI: Beyond the Lights” have reason to rejoice. After being pulled from Netflix, the series’ never-before-aired fourth season has finally found a home on Tubi. The fourth season features future NFL top-five draft picks Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson as they completed their senior years of high school and got ready to play college football at Alabama and Florida respectively. Season 4 of the series was slated to premiere in 2020, but was canceled, despite the fact that the season was finished. However, now fans of the new Carolina Panthers and [Indianapolis. Colts] quarterbacks can watch the never-before-seen season for free on Tubi.

Complex and BuzzFeed Studios own the rights to “QB1” and have licensed the fourth season to Fox-owned free streaming service. All 10 episodes of Young and Richardson’s season are now streaming.

The switch from a premium streaming service to a free one isn’t new in the streaming world. In January, Warner Bros. Discovery made deals with Tubi and fellow free-streaming service Roku Channel to share 14 canceled titles, like “Westworld” and “Breaking Amish.”

Part of that deal took the final six episodes of “The Nevers” to Tubi. The 12-episode season premiered six episodes on HBO Max, but was canceled before the rest of the run could air. Now the complete dozen episodes are available to stream for free.

Despite licensing out top projects, WBD shared that the conglomerate is looking at creating its own free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels and services in the future.

WBD has been at the forefront of licensing out titles to other services as a way to increase revenue and attention on the company’s titles. In June, the company sent popular HBO titles like ‘Insecure,” “Band of Brothers,” and “Ballers” over to Netflix, in hopes of gaining more fans for the show and the new Max streaming service. And now that Tubi has “QB1,” it’s bound to drive in more traffic from fans of the series when it was over on Netflix.