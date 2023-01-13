New Chromecast Streaming Device Likely in Development, Believed to Include Greater Storage Capacity

The tech world is abuzz with rumors that a new Chromecast with Google TV device is on the way to consumers. According to a report from 9to5 Google, embedded code in the latest update to the Google home app refers to a new model of Chromecast devices separate from the two versions already available to customers.

The report speculates that because Google most recently released a stripped back streaming dongle at a lower price point, the new version currently in development could offer more features and head to market for a higher price. Google began selling the lower-end Chromecast with Google TV model in September 2022.

Google now offers two Chromecast with Google TV devices; the cheaper model maxes out at 1080p resolution and retails for around $30. The other model offers ultra-high-definition 4K streaming and costs about $50.

The biggest problem that users have experienced with the latest Chromecast model is the same issue that consumers have been experiencing since the Chromecast device was first introduced: internal storage. Both models of Chromecast with Google TV currently on the market feature 8 GB of internal storage. Only 4.4-4.7 GBs of that space is actually available for app storage, which can make it difficult to download all of the new apps that consumers want.

9to5 Google also suggests that in addition to adding more internal storage, the new Chromecast model could come with another USB-C port. That would allow users to plug in devices or extra storage without having to buy a USB-C dock/dongle with passthrough power.

There are no details officially available from Google at this time, or even confirmation of its existence, but similar rumors began to swirl around the tech world in January 2022 that the 1080p model of Chromecast with Google TV was in the works, and the device was released nine months later.

Google has been working to improve functionality on the software side of their devices, as well as the hardware side. In October, it released the Android 12 operating system for Chromecast with Google TV devices; this update included better control over HDR format and surround sound, new camera and microphone privacy toggles, and more.

Since Google has not confirmed the new device is actually in development, we’ll have to await further updates from the company before getting official technical details. But for now, it does indeed appear that a new — hopefully more powerful — Chromecast with Google TV device is on the way to consumers.