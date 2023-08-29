 Skip to Content
New Rugby Streaming Service to Launch for Rugby World Cup; What Are the Best Ways to Stream Matches Live?

David Satin

Rugby fans the world over will soon have a new way to watch the sport without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. World Rugby, which is the governing body of the Rugby Union, has announced it is launching a new over-the-top (OTT) streaming service called RugbyPass TV in time for the start of the Rugby World Cup on Sept. 8.

World Cup matches will stream free to all territories where a broadcast rights deal is not currently in place. Sadly for American audiences, that means live matches on the service won’t be available initially; rugby contests are televised on NBC stations domestically and are frequently available to stream on Peacock.

RugbyPass TV will stream all contests from World Rugby’s upcoming tournaments live, including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, WXV, and the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series. In addition, the service will house more than 1,000 hours of footage from historical matches, as well as documentary and original feature content.

“This is an opportunity for rugby fans around the world to get closer to the game we love,” said James Rothwell, chief marketing and content officer for World Rugby. “Rugby is an incredible sport, and we want to deepen the connection it has with new and existing fans through live rights, never seen before archive content, and our World Rugby Studios original programming. RugbyPass TV is the destination for global rugby content.”

RugbyPass TV will be available via its own dedicated website, and will offer mobile apps on both Android and iOS devices, and on smart TVs and devices utilizing Android TV or Apple TV operating systems.

Where Can American Audiences Stream World Rugby?

If you’re a cord-cutting American rugby fan, you won’t be able to see live World Cup matches on RugbyPass TV. That’s because the broadcast rights to World Rugby in the U.S. currently reside with NBCUniversal so matches are most frequently available to stream on Peacock.

That includes the upcoming Rugby World Cup, which starts Sept. 8. Peacock will stream all 48 matches of the tournament, and 15 of these will also be shown live on CNBC. There will be several encore presentations available on NBC, as well. Check out the full schedule below, and watch with a subscription to Peacock for $5.99 per month, or watch on CNBC through one of five live TV streaming services.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Fri., Sept. 8 3:15 p.m. France v. New Zealand Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 7 a.m. Italy v. Namibia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 9 9:30 a.m. Ireland v. Romania Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 Noon p.m. Australia v. Georgia Peacock
Sat., Sept. 9 3 p.m. England v. Argentina Peacock
Sun., Sept. 10 7 a.m. Japan v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10 11:30 a.m. South Africa v. Scotland Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 10 3 p.m. Wales v. Fiji Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 14 3 p.m. France v. Uruguay Peacock
Fri., Sept. 15 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Namibia Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 9 a.m. Samoa v. Chile Peacock
Sat., Sept. 16 11:30 a.m. Wales v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 16 3- p.m. Ireland v. Tonga Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17 9 a.m. South Africa v. Romania Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 17 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Fiji Peacock
Sun., Sept. 17 3 p.m. England v. Japan Peacock
Wed., Sept. 20 11:45 a.m. Italy v. Uruguay Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 21 3 p.m. France v. Namibia Peacock
Fri., Sept. 22 11:45 a.m. Argentina v. Samoa Peacock
Sat., Sept. 23 8 a.m. Georgia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23 11:30 a.m. England v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 23 3 p.m. South Africa v. Ireland Peacock
Sun., Sept. 24 11:30 a.m. Scotland v. Tonga Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Sept. 24 3 p.m. Wales v. Australia Peacock
Wed., Sept. 27 11:45 a.m. Uruguay v. Namibia Peacock
Thurs., Sept. 28 3 p.m. Japan v. Samoa Peacock
Fri., Sept. 29 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Italy Peacock
Sat., Sept. 30 9 a.m. Argentina v. Chile Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30 11:30 a.m. Fiji v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Sept. 30 3 p.m. Scotland v. Romania Peacock
Sun., Oct. 1 11:30 a.m. Australia v. Portugal Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 1 3 p.m. South Africa v. Tonga Peacock
Thurs., Oct. 5 3 p.m. New Zealand v. Uruguay Peacock
Fri., Oct. 6 3 p.m. France v. Italy Peacock
Sat., Oct. 7 9 a.m. Wales v. Georgia Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7 11:30 a.m. England v. Samoa Peacock, CNBC
Sat., Oct. 7 3 p.m. Ireland v. Scotland Peacock
Sun., Oct. 8 7 a.m. Japan v. Argentina Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8 11:30 a.m. Tonga v. Romania Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 8 Noon Ireland v. Scotland NBC*
Sun., Oct. 8 3 p.m. Fiji v. Portugal Peacock
Sat., Oct. 14 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
1 p.m. Quarterfinal NBC*
Sat., Oct. 14 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
Sun., Oct. 15 11 a.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
Noon Quarterfinal NBC*
Sun., Oct. 15 3 p.m. Quarterfinal Peacock
Fri., Oct. 20 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock
Sat., Oct. 21 3 p.m. Semifinal Peacock
Fri., Oct. 27 3 p.m. Third Place Match Peacock
Sat., Oct. 28 3 p.m. Final Peacock, CNBC
Sun., Oct. 29 Noon Final NBC*

Which Streaming Services Carry Rugby in the United States?

