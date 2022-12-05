 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NFL Makes History with First Game Stream on Sports Betting App; Low-Latency Key for Sports Streaming

David Satin

The NFL has executed a rather dramatic turnaround on gambling. Its position not all that long ago was that sports betting was a threat to the integrity of the game, but as it has become legal in more and more states, and gambling revenues have climbed, the league has considerably warmed to betting. On Sunday, the NFL partnered with Caesars Sportsbook app to stream a game for the first time, airing the Dallas Cowboys-Indianapolis Colts game.

The stream must have gone well for the NFL and Caesars, because their partnership is expanding. Genius Sports, which operated the live stream on the Caesars app, announced on Monday that the NFL would stream one game each week on the Caesars app, offering in-game betting opportunities and player-props alongside live video to offer the most compelling experience possible.

The key to this partnership between the league and Caesars is that Genius Sports provides a low-latency stream of the games. That means the delay between true live action on the field and when users see the action on their screens. Broadcasters usually build in a delay of 6-8 seconds in live broadcasts, so they can potentially edit any content that doesn’t meet network or FCC standards, but transmission delays for streamed sports games can often climb into the 30-40 second range due to interference, etc.

Having a latency of 30 or 40 seconds is not tenable for a sports-betting site, however. A sportsbook cannot offer up-to-the-second odds on such bets, making it crucial that any stream with integrated wagering must have a low latency time. Also, if betters have access to information from inside the stadium via social media or other means of communication before it happens on the stream, they could be able to execute bets already knowing the outcome.

Caesars and Genius Sports did not specify exactly how low their latency times were, but the NBA app was able to slash its latency time to about 12 seconds earlier this year.

Live streams of games with integrated sports betting content are becoming more common, despite Sunday being the NFL’s first attempt at such a feat. The MSG Network is offering several such streams of Knicks and Rangers games this season, and NBC Sports Chicago is doing likewise for three more Bulls games in 2022-23.

Low latency video feeds are important to the success of gambling feeds of live sports events, but also to the future of live sports streaming in general. Low latency video helps bring the experience of watching sports via streaming closer in line with what people expect when they watch on TV and ensures the action won’t be spoiled by websites or apps that are tracking the action live. The NFL is looking to partner with a streaming service for its out-of-market games package NFL Sunday Ticket next season, so the ability to offer low-latency streams is critically important to the league.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.