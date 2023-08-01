Nickelodeon Will Slime Super Bowl LVIII with Broadcast Specifically for Kids; First Big Game Alternative Broadcast

No one is safe from slime time, and after multiple seasons of Wild Card and Christmas games getting the goo, Nickelodeon is going even bigger for the 2023-24 NFL season. Come February, the kids’ entertainment network and CBS will join forces to slime Super Bowl LVIII. Nickelodeon will exclusively air a family and kid-centric broadcast of the big game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The telecast will be bigger and brighter than the Super Bowl has ever looked before, with “eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters, and more.”

If you’ve got kids, or are maybe just looking to relive your childhood, the Nick-ified presentation will be available exclusively on Nickelodeon as part of Paramount’s multiplatform Super Bowl coverage with the traditional broadcast airing and streaming on CBS, Paramount+, and NFL+.

Other than providing a way specifically for kids and families to watch the game, the historic telecast will mark the first time the Super Bowl has had an alternate telecast. When the first Super Bowl was simultaneously broadcast on both CBS and NBC due to dueling AFL and NFL contracts, NBC was only allowed to use the CBS feed, so there wasn’t much chance for variation. This season marks CBS’s turn in the usual CBS-Fox-NBC Super Bowl broadcast rotation, and Paramount Global has decided to share the wealth with its popular cable channel.

This isn’t Nickelodeon’s first time to slime a sports broadcast. The network has previously aired the 2021 NFL Wild Card Game of the Chicago Bears vs. the New Orleans Saints, the first time a major live sporting event was broadcast on the network. Since, they’ve gone on to telecast the 2022 NFL Wild Card Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, and a Christmas game during the 2022 NFL season between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, winning two Sports Emmy Awards in the process.

It won’t even be the first time in the 2023–24 season that a football game gets the slimy treatment as on Christmas Day, will see the return of the Nickelodeon Nickmas Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and defending Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs for the most wonderful slime of the year.

As part of the global expansion efforts for both the NFL and Paramount, Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl telecast will also be distributed internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand on a delayed basis. Those details will be announced at a later date, as will further details including programming and announcers. Subscribers to Paramount+’s ad-free tier — Paramount+ with SHOWTIME — will be able to watch both the CBS broadcast of the Big Game live via the streaming simulcast which costs just $11.99 per month.