Notre Dame Football Headed to Peacock Again with Second-Annual Streaming-Exclusive Game

For more than 30 years, NBC has had a unique arrangement with Notre Dame football, serving as its primary broadcasting partner during the college football season, showing every one of the Fighting Irish’s home games. However, last year, that deal moved into the streaming age as not only were all of Notre Dame’s home games simulcast on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, but for the first time ever a Fighting Irish game was a streaming exclusive as ND hosted the Toledo Rockets in a game only available on Peacock.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that the streaming service would again be the home to one game from the Domers’ schedule this season. Notre Dame’s game against UNLV on Oct. 22 will be Peacock-exclusive, while all of the Notre Dame games on NBC will be “simulstreamed” on the service, including pre and postgame coverage.

The Notre Dame games will be called by Jac Collinsworth, who takes over for Mike Tirico now that Tirico has assumed the play-by-play chair on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” He’s joined by Jason Garrett and sideline reporter Zora Stephenson. Drew Brees was the color analyst for Notre Dame games last season, but he has since left NBC Sports.

Change is also afoot on the Notre Dame sideline, with Marcus Freeman taking over as head coach. The Irish are ranked fifth in the Associated Press preseason poll. Notre Dame is “independent,” meaning it is not part of any conference, so it isn’t part of the broadcast and streaming agreements entered into by the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, or any other major conference.

However, the school does have an agreement to play five games per season against ACC schools, and as the Big Ten has continued to expand, rumors of Notre Dame joining the conference have increased as well.

2022 NBC Sports/Peacock Notre Dame Football Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent Platform Saturday, Sept. 9 2:30 p.m. Marshall NBC/Peacock Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 p.m. California NBC/Peacock Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. BYU NBC/Peacock Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Stanford NBC/Peacock Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 p.m. UNLV Peacock Saturday, Nov. 5 7 p.m. Clemson NBC/Peacock Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 p.m. Boston College NBC/Peacock

Notre Dame’s road games will appear on other platforms, as will, most likely, any bowl or playoff games in which the team might appear.