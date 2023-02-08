Paramount+, Prime Video Agree to ‘Star Trek’ International Streaming Deal

International “Star Trek” fans will be happy to hear that Paramount+ and Prime Video have struck a deal to include both “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” to Paramount+’s international streaming catalog, other than in Canada. The shows had previously been available outside of the United States and Canada exclusively on Prime Video.

This new agreement between Paramount+ and Prime Video comes just one week before the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiers Thursday, Feb. 16 in the United States and Latin America, and Feb. 17 in Australia, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Now, Paramount Global’s streaming service is home to every episode of every Star Trek series.

In Canada, “Picard” airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

The deal should help Paramount+ to increase the streaming platform’s international viewer base, especially since the streaming service did not launch in much of Europe until 2022. Not only does the deal make it possible to stream the newest season of “Star Trek: Picard” internationally on its platform, but it will also make all previous seasons of both shows available sometime in February. Outside the U.S. and Canada, both of these new “Star Trek” series will also be available on Prime Video.

The third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” is one of Paramount+'s most highly anticipated series of the year, which makes it possible that this deal could signal noticeable viewership growth for Paramount+ overseas. “Star Trek: Picard” centers on the now-legendary captain of the starship Enterprise in his more mature years, and stars Patrick Stuart as Jean-Luc Picard, reprising his original role as the same character from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which aired between 1987 and 1994.

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” on the other hand, is an adult animated series that focuses not on the captain of a starship, but on the support crew of a not-so-iconic ship, the USS Cerritos. There are currently three seasons of this series available for streaming, with a fourth season anticipated sometime later this year.

Paramount+ has invested heavily in the “Star Trek” franchise and has become a one-stop streaming platform for fans of its movies in shows. There are 13 “Star Trek” movies available on the platform as well as 10 total series. There are five original series all streaming on the platform, including the popular and well-received “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which follows the pre-Captain Kirk days aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.