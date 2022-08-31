Paramount+, SHOWTIME Bundle Available in Single App; Save Up to 50% Until October

At long last, Paramount Global is uniting its two biggest streaming properties and combining Paramount+ and SHOWTIME into a single user experience that the company is not-so-cleverly calling “Paramount+ with Showtime.” This bundled service will bring together the libraries of both platforms into the Paramount+ app and customers will be able to save on the merged services for the next five weeks.

This bundling has been a long-time in the making as it was originally announced in February and will give subscribers full access to Showtime programming in the Paramount+ app. The two services had already been available via a bundle, but they maintained their separate platforms until the new experience began rolling out on Wednesday.

“The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” Paramount Global Streaming’s president and CEO Tom Ryan said. “This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

To celebrate the in-app upgrade, the company is extending a discount for customers who sign up for the services by Oct. 2. The limited-time price is just $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan — which includes commercials — and $12.99 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plan. A Paramount representative told The Streamable that Showtime content will continue to be ad-free, even on the Essential Plan.

The discounted rate for annual options will allow subscribers to opt into the Essential + Showtime Plan for $79.99 or the Premium + Showtime Plan for $129.99 per year through Oct. 2.

Following the introductory offer, the monthly prices will increase to $11.99 and $14.99 respectively with the annual rates coming in at $119.99 and $149.99. Previously, the Paramount+/SHOWTIME bundles ran $9.99 and $12.99 monthly and $99.99 and $129.99 annually.

The SHOWTIME streaming app will remain available on its own for $10.99 per month and Paramount+’s solo Essential and Premium Plans will maintain their $4.99 and $9.99 options.