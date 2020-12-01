Peacock Adds 12 James Bond Films to Platform, Films Will Be Available Beginning Dec. 4

Peacock announced today that they will bee adding 12 films from the 007 franchise for the month of December. Beginning, this Friday, Dec. 4, viewers can start streaming various films that span six decades, helmed first by the late Sir Sean Connery, all the way to Daniel Craig, who played the supernova last.

Peacock will house Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, The World is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, Goldeneye, License to Kill, Octopussy, The Man With the Golden Gun, Diamonds Are Forever, You Only Live Twice, Goldfinger, and From Russia With Love.

In addition to the James Bond films, users will also have access to films such as Batman Begins, The Dark Night, Bourne films The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, and Fast & Furious 6, The Bone Collector, American Gangster, Crazy, Stupid, Love, It’s Complicated.

Last week, Peacock announced they will be bringing some of their originals from behind the pay wall and will give access to them via the free tier of the platform. Peacock’s Departure will be available from Dec. 3-9; The Capture will be available from Dec. 10-16; Five Bedrooms will be available from Dec. 17-23; and Brave New World will be the closer, available from Dec. 24-30.

In October, parent company Comcast announced that the streaming service is now up to almost 22 million sign-ups. The company says Peacock is “exceeding our expectations on all engagement metrics in only a few months.”

In addition to a host of originals, Peacock has an extensive content library. The streamer acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire. Peacock will also become the exclusive home for Parks and Recreation (October 2020) and The Office (January 2021).