Peacock Adds New Free “Dateline 24/7” Channel to Streaming Service

Peacock has added a new channel that will make fans of the popular newsmagazine program Dateline NBC happy. Viewers can also watch DATELINE 24/7, a free channel that will show Dateline NBC on a 24-hour loop. The channel will also feature weekend marathons, including back-to-back Valentine’s mysteries and love triangle episodes beginning Friday, February 12.

DATELINE 24/7 will join other, free, Peacock channels like the recently announced GolfPass Channeland The LIT channel, a 24-hour celebrity news hub aimed at a millennial/Gen-Z audience.

You can also stream curated collections of past episodes starting today. The first collections include: “Valentine’s Day Mysteries,” “Love Triangles,” “Greed,” “With Friends Like These,” and “Toxic Love” — obviously playing on upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

Fans of Dateline _NBC _will have next day access to episodes airing on NBC. Later this month, Dateline NBC’s new three-part true-crime docuseries, The Widower, premieres on NBC on February 18 and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

You can check out the full set of _Dateline NBC _collections below:

VALENTINE’S DAY MYSTERIES

Mystery on the Mississippi (Season 26, Episode 2) The Promise (Season 23, Episode 44) A Perfect Spot (Season 23, Episode 36) Deadly Valentine (Season 22, Episode 56) The Valentine’s Day Mystery (Season 18, Episode 24) A Deadly Path (Season 24, Episode 30)

LOVE TRIANGLES

Internal Affairs (Season 28, Episode 41) Scorned (Season 26, Episode 1) The Last Day (Season 25, Episode 10) The Good Husband (Season 25, Episode 7) Dark Valley (Season 25, Episode 47) Evil Was Waiting (Season 26, Episode 56) The Landing (Season 27, Episode 6) The Carrollton Plot (Season 23, Episode 4)

GREED

The Root of All Evil (Season 23, Episode 8) The Sting (Season 25, Episode 13) The Women & Dirty John (Season 26, Episode 12) A Villainous Plan (Season 27, Episode 31) Someone Was Waiting (Season 25, Episode 11) Deadly Detour (Season 26, Episode 40) Family Business (Season 28, Episode 40) Black Friday (Season 26, Episode 8)

WITH FRIENDS LIKE THESE

Something Wicked (Season 22, Episode 23) Circle of Friends (Season 22, Episode 48) Secrets of Lake Seminole (Season 27, Episode 21) Friends Until Death (Season 23, Episode 19) Final Curtain (Season 27, Episode 9) Vanished (Season 21, Episode 16) Mystery in Orange County (Season 23, Episode 5) The Collector (Season 24, Episode 29)

TOXIC LOVE