Peacock Adds New Free “Dateline 24/7” Channel to Streaming Service
Peacock has added a new channel that will make fans of the popular newsmagazine program Dateline NBC happy. Viewers can also watch DATELINE 24/7, a free channel that will show Dateline NBC on a 24-hour loop. The channel will also feature weekend marathons, including back-to-back Valentine’s mysteries and love triangle episodes beginning Friday, February 12.
DATELINE 24/7 will join other, free, Peacock channels like the recently announced GolfPass Channeland The LIT channel, a 24-hour celebrity news hub aimed at a millennial/Gen-Z audience.
You can also stream curated collections of past episodes starting today. The first collections include: “Valentine’s Day Mysteries,” “Love Triangles,” “Greed,” “With Friends Like These,” and “Toxic Love” — obviously playing on upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.
Fans of Dateline _NBC _will have next day access to episodes airing on NBC. Later this month, Dateline NBC’s new three-part true-crime docuseries, The Widower, premieres on NBC on February 18 and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.
You can check out the full set of _Dateline NBC _collections below:
