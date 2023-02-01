Peacock Announces Schedule for Second Season of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’ Games
With the Major League Baseball season just around the corner, Peacock has announced the return of “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” An exclusive package of Sunday morning baseball games, “Sunday Leadoff” is the exclusive home to MLB baseball until 1:35 p.m. ET on those Sundays.
With an exciting slate of 19 games in 20 weeks, with each including NBC produced pre-game and post-game shows, it’s sure to be another exciting season of Sunday morning action. It all begins on Sunday, Apr. 23, when the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Colorado Rockies at 12:05 p.m. ET.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” NBC Sports and Peacock Sports’ president of programming Rick Cordella said. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continues to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”
While “MLB Sunday Leadoff” will be a Peacock exclusive, on Sunday, May 7, the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves will be aired live on both Peacock and NBC, making it two years in a row that NBC presents a live Major League Baseball game, something the network hadn’t done since 2000.
With games featuring some of the top teams in the sport, including the defending champion Houston Astros, the NL champs the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets, and more, there’s sure to be some red-hot matchups to brighten your Sunday mornings all season long.
For more information regarding this season’s schedule, you can refer to the chart below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|April 23
|12:05 pm
|Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
|April 30
|12:05 pm
|Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
|May 7
|11:35 am
|Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
|May 14
|11:35 am
|Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
|May 21
|11:35 am
|New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
|May 28
|11:35 am
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
|June 4
|11:35 am
|St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
|June 11
|11:35 am
|Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
|June 18
|1:05 pm
|Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
|July 2
|12:05 pm
|Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
|July 9
|12:05 pm
|Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
|July 16
|12:05 pm
|San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
|July 23
|12:05 pm
|San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
|July 30
|12:05 pm
|Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
|Aug. 6
|12:05 pm
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|Aug. 13
|12:05 pm
|Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|1:05 pm
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|Aug. 27
|12:05 pm
|Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
|Sep. 3
|1:05 pm
|Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.