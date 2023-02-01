Peacock Announces Schedule for Second Season of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’ Games

With the Major League Baseball season just around the corner, Peacock has announced the return of “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” An exclusive package of Sunday morning baseball games, “Sunday Leadoff” is the exclusive home to MLB baseball until 1:35 p.m. ET on those Sundays.

With an exciting slate of 19 games in 20 weeks, with each including NBC produced pre-game and post-game shows, it’s sure to be another exciting season of Sunday morning action. It all begins on Sunday, Apr. 23, when the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Colorado Rockies at 12:05 p.m. ET.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” NBC Sports and Peacock Sports’ president of programming Rick Cordella said. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continues to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”

While “MLB Sunday Leadoff” will be a Peacock exclusive, on Sunday, May 7, the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves will be aired live on both Peacock and NBC, making it two years in a row that NBC presents a live Major League Baseball game, something the network hadn’t done since 2000.

With games featuring some of the top teams in the sport, including the defending champion Houston Astros, the NL champs the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets, and more, there’s sure to be some red-hot matchups to brighten your Sunday mornings all season long.

For more information regarding this season’s schedule, you can refer to the chart below: