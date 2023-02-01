 Skip to Content
Peacock Announces Schedule for Second Season of ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’ Games

Matt Rainis

With the Major League Baseball season just around the corner, Peacock has announced the return of “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” An exclusive package of Sunday morning baseball games, “Sunday Leadoff” is the exclusive home to MLB baseball until 1:35 p.m. ET on those Sundays.

With an exciting slate of 19 games in 20 weeks, with each including NBC produced pre-game and post-game shows, it’s sure to be another exciting season of Sunday morning action. It all begins on Sunday, Apr. 23, when the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies face off against the Colorado Rockies at 12:05 p.m. ET.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” NBC Sports and Peacock Sports’ president of programming Rick Cordella said. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continues to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”

While “MLB Sunday Leadoff” will be a Peacock exclusive, on Sunday, May 7, the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Atlanta Braves will be aired live on both Peacock and NBC, making it two years in a row that NBC presents a live Major League Baseball game, something the network hadn’t done since 2000.

With games featuring some of the top teams in the sport, including the defending champion Houston Astros, the NL champs the Philadelphia Phillies, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets, and more, there’s sure to be some red-hot matchups to brighten your Sunday mornings all season long.

For more information regarding this season’s schedule, you can refer to the chart below:

Date Time (ET) Matchup
April 23 12:05 pm Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
April 30 12:05 pm Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
May 7 11:35 am Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
May 14 11:35 am Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
May 21 11:35 am New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
May 28 11:35 am Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
June 4  11:35 am St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
June 11 11:35 am Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
June 18 1:05 pm Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
July 2 12:05 pm Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
July 9 12:05 pm Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
July 16 12:05 pm San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
July 23 12:05 pm San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
July 30 12:05 pm Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
Aug. 6 12:05 pm Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Aug. 13 12:05 pm Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
Aug. 20 1:05 pm Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Aug. 27 12:05 pm Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Sep. 3 1:05 pm Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

