Peacock Announces Virtual Documentary Festival Beginning in September
If you’ve been craving the gritty realism of documentary filmmaking to help you start your fall season, Peacock has you covered. The NBCUniversal streaming service announced on Friday that it will be hosting a virtual documentary film festival called DocFest exclusively on its platform this fall. The event will run for six weeks, starting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and running through Oct. 19.
DocFest will be a celebration of documentary films and will feature six brand new Peacock Original docs. One will drop on the streamer each Wednesday and will come in a variety of formats from feature-length films to multi-episode series.
Watch a preview for DocFest:
The DocFest Schedule
-
Sept. 14 | “Hell of a Cruise”: When passengers and crew members boarded the luxury Diamond Princess cruise ship in January of 2020, they had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them turning the floating paradise into their worst nightmare.
-
Sept. 21 | “Shadowland”: Inspired by reporting in The Atlantic magazine, award-winning filmmaker Joe Berlinger sends documentary teams across America to embed with subjects who have rejected mainstream narratives, including the shocking real-time stories of a beloved rural Pennsylvania pizza shop owner facing twenty years in prison for her role in the January 6th riots, and an anti-vaccine activist pushing a dangerous fake cure for Covid-19.
-
**Sept. 28 | “Sex, Lies And The College Cult”: The shocking and unnerving true story of how a father and professional conman, Larry Ray, brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives, and the lives of their families.
-
Oct. 5 | “Prince Andrew: Banished”: “Prince Andrew: Banished” unpacks the tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York - formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer - whose behavior antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family.
-
Oct. 12 | “I Love You, You Hate Me”: “I Love You, You Hate Me” is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?
-
Oct. 19 | “The Rebellious Life Of Mrs. Rosa Parks”: Based on the bestselling biography by Jeanne Theoharis and executive produced by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, [this documentary] expands the record on Rosa Parks’ overlooked accomplishments and the importance of her drive and fight to overcome racial injustices and rampant inequalities. In short, what we are taught in school about Rosa Parks is a mere fraction of the full story about who she truly was.
