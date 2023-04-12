Peacock Now Available on Meta Quest VR Devices; Special Discounts Available to Meta Quest Owners

Have you ever wanted to explore the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office yourself? Or enjoy the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” as if you were really in the stadium watching? Peacock users will soon be able to do just that, if they have a Meta Quest or Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform and Meta, the technology conglomerate behind Facebook and Instagram, have announced a big expansion of their partnership. Meta Quest users will now be able to watch thousands of movies and shows on Peacock with their device, along with live sports like MLB baseball, English Premier League soccer, and even NFL football when the season starts up again this fall.

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” NBCU EVP Annie Luo said. “Whether it be a VR experience with ‘The Office’ or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.”

Watch Peacock’s Meta Quest Promo:

The rollout of Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Pro headsets is part of a broader, previously announced three-year deal between NBCU and Meta that will bring VR experiences across a variety of NBCU properties, including “Universal Monsters,” “Halloween Horror Nights,” and The Office, to Meta’s immersive environments including Meta Horizon Worlds and the Meta Avatars Store. For the first time later this year, Meta users will be able to watch “The Office” on Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Pro, and then experience, play, and interact with “The Office” in VR in Worlds.

“We’re excited to bring the Peacock app to Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro,” said Jarred Kennedy VP, Immersive Apps and Experiences at Meta. “With Meta Quest 2 and Pro, you can turn any room into your own virtual entertainment theater, and now users have access to an even larger collection of fan favorite movies, TV, and sports.”

To commemorate the launch, Peacock is offering users who either have — or plan to purchase — a Meta Quest device big discounts on its service. Eligible Peacock customers who already own a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro can get three months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost (a $15 USD value). If you don’t have a Meta Quest headset yet but plan to buy one, you’re in for even more savings; eligible Peacock users who are purchasing a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro will get a full year of Peacock Premium ($60 value) absolutely free.

Meta has been hard at work to expand its presence on streaming platforms recently. In January, the company also announced an extension of its deal with the NBA. The partnership will bring Meta Quest headsets together with NBA League Pass, so fans can stream out-of-market games to their headsets next season as if they were sitting courtside.

Now it’s Peacock’s turn. Starting today, Meta Quest users can access their favorite NBCU shows and movies on their headsets, and soon they’ll have access to virtual environments, themed avatars, and much more from Peacock.