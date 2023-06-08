Peacock Releases Episode 2 of Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ on YouTube, Will Air On NBC after ‘SNL’ This Weekend

Even though Pete Davidson’s “Saturday Night Live” cast member days are over, his tight-knit relationship with NBC has continued to grow and evolve this year with the premiere of his new comedy series “Bupkis.”

The full first season was released on Peacock on May 4 to critical acclaim, but ahead of Emmys voting, the streamer is taking advantage of the wide-cast NBCUniversal net by making the second episode of “Bupkis,” one of its most praised, available for more viewers. Peacock is apparently opting to promote the second episode instead of the divisive premiere episode in hopes of hooking audiences to keep watching from there.

Peacock has released the second episode of the series for free on its YouTube channel and NBC will also air it on June 10 on NBC after “Saturday Night Live” airs.

Written, executive produced by, and starring Davidson and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, “Bupkis” is a fictionalized version of Davidson’s life with the former “SNL” cast member playing himself. The series also stars Edie Falco as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather. The show features a recurring and guest cast that includes Bobby Cannavale, Steve Buscemi, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and many others.

What the second episode of ‘Bupkis’:

Peacock’s push to expand the “Bupkis” audience is not out of the ordinary and continues the trend of other streamers and premium networks, including Disney+ and SHOWTIME, making their content available on free platforms. This past holiday season, Disney+ made the first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” on all its linear channels, including ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, and FX. A few weeks later, SHOWTIME released the first episode of its docu-series “Boys in Blue” for free on its YouTube channel.

You can watch episode 2 of “Bupkis” on Peacock’s YouTube channel now. If you’re a Peacock subscriber, the eight-episode first season was released in full on May 4, but if you’re not yet a subscriber and want to catch up, the streamer offers plans at $4.99 per month (ad-supported), $9.99 per month (no ads), or $49.99 per year.