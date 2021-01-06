Peacock Sets ‘Punky Brewster’ Reboot Premiere for Feb. 25

Peacock announced today that the new and highly-anticipated reboot of Punky Brewster will make its bow on the streaming service on Feb. 25. Fans of the beloved 80s sitcom can watch the entire first season as all ten episodes will drop at once.

The new version of the show follows Punky as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track. She meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson will reprise their roles as Punky and Cherie. The series has also added Freddie Prinze Jr. who will play Punky’s ex-husband and Quinn Copeland who will play Izzy. Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis are also part of the new cast.

Punky Brewster will join another popular reboot on Peacock—Saved by the Bell. The new series premiered on the platform on Nov. 25 and immediately became a top performer. The show has become the most-watched original series, with three out of 10 new users watching it first, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell reported.

The Saved by the Bell reboot follows life after the originals leave Bayside High School, and Zack Morris, who is now governor of California, comes under fire “for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality, ” Peacock wrote in a statement.

Just like the rest of original shows on Peacock, you will need Peacock Premium in order to stream Punky Brewster. The service which is available for $4.99 after a 7-Day Free Trial, or free if you have Xfinity or Cox.