Peacock to Debut ‘Dateline: The Last Day,’ First Streaming ‘Dateline’ Docuseries

Tom Wilton

Peacock has announced its first-ever “Dateline” original show, which will begin streaming on June 14. “Dateline: The Last Day” is an eight-episode documentary series that promises to explore the pivotal moments of several homicide cases. The series is pitched as “an intense examination into a victim’s final 24 hours and will feature stories from the iconic “Dateline” reporting team that have never been featured on the NBC version of the show.

The Peacock Original will follow “Dateline’s” signature newsmagazine template and feature new reporting from NBC News stalwarts such as Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, and Stephanie Gosk. The launch of “Dateline: The Last Day” comes as the brand marks its 30th season on the air, over that time “Dateline” has become known for unbelievable real-life stories, no-holds-barred interviews, and life-like reenactments.

“When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience.”

Although “Dateline: The Last Day” is a spin-off of the popular news magazine program, it is not the first time that “Dateline” has inspired new content. The show’s multi-episode coverage of the killings of Betsy Faria and Louis Gumpenberger subsequently inspired an NBC podcast. This audio retelling was itself turned into NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” starring Renée Zellweger as the eponymous Pam Hupp.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming docuseries and then stream beginning on June 14:

peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.

It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.

The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

