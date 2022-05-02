Peacock to Debut ‘Dateline: The Last Day,’ First Streaming ‘Dateline’ Docuseries
Peacock has announced its first-ever “Dateline” original show, which will begin streaming on June 14. “Dateline: The Last Day” is an eight-episode documentary series that promises to explore the pivotal moments of several homicide cases. The series is pitched as “an intense examination into a victim’s final 24 hours and will feature stories from the iconic “Dateline” reporting team that have never been featured on the NBC version of the show.
The Peacock Original will follow “Dateline’s” signature newsmagazine template and feature new reporting from NBC News stalwarts such as Keith Morrison, Josh Mankiewicz, and Stephanie Gosk. The launch of “Dateline: The Last Day” comes as the brand marks its 30th season on the air, over that time “Dateline” has become known for unbelievable real-life stories, no-holds-barred interviews, and life-like reenactments.
“When it comes to crime, Dateline has been telling those stories and captivating viewers longer than anyone else,” said Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “We are thrilled to have the first original series from this iconic brand on Peacock and bring even more of these stories to our streaming audience.”
Although “Dateline: The Last Day” is a spin-off of the popular news magazine program, it is not the first time that “Dateline” has inspired new content. The show’s multi-episode coverage of the killings of Betsy Faria and Louis Gumpenberger subsequently inspired an NBC podcast. This audio retelling was itself turned into NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” starring Renée Zellweger as the eponymous Pam Hupp.
Watch a trailer for the upcoming docuseries and then stream beginning on June 14:
