Peacock to Stream U.S. Softball National Team Games Ahead of World Cup

Nothing says Independence Day like some hotdogs, popcorn, and Team USA. On July 5, Peacock will exclusively broadcast two exhibition games in the United States Women’s National Softball Team’s preparations for the World Baseball Softball Confederation World Cup which will kick off later that week.

Team USA — the top-ranked team in the world — will square off in Oxford, Ala. against No. 8 Australia at 6 p.m. ET followed by a rematch from the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal Game against No. 2 Japan. After being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at The Games last summer, Japan beat Team USA to secure its second straight Olympic softball title following its win in 2008.

July 5’s exhibition games will be part of a warm-up schedule leading into the WBSC World Cup slated to run July 9-13 in Birmingham, Ala. In untelevised games, Australia and Japan will both take on professional team the USSSA Pride on July 5. Australia and the Pride will face off again on July 6 before Team USA and the Pride play later in the day.

As NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock has been the streaming home for a number of high-profile sporting events recently including the French Open, horse racing’s Triple Crown events, golf’s U.S. Open, USFL football, WWE marquee events, and more.

On the heels of the thrilling NCAA Women’s College World Series, ESPN is also continuing its softball coverage by airing every single game from the Athletes Unlimited professional softball league. Earlier this spring, the worldwide leader in sports signed a two-year deal to be the exclusive broadcast partner for AU’s softball and lacrosse leagues. In all, 34 games will air on ESPN and ESPN2, 56 on ESPNU, and the rest will be available for streaming on ESPN+.