Peacock Will Get Exclusive Streaming Rights to Universal Films 45 Days After Theatrical Release

Starting in 2022, most films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination and DreamWorks Animation will stream on Peacock 45 days after they debut in theaters.

The 2022 roster will include “The 355,” a globe-trotting spy thriller with Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o; “Ticket To Paradise,” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts; “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke; “Marry Me” with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson; new movies from DreamWorks Animation including “The Bad Guys”; “Downton Abbey: A New Era”; a new Michael Bay thriller called “Ambulance”; and “Halloween Ends.”

After the Peacock debuts, the films will enjoy a 4-month run before moving to Amazon Prime Video for 10 months. In September, Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh said, “Innovation around ‘windowing’ is sort of going to be part of what makes us successful over time, we believe.”

This strategy is in contrast to entertainment companies like WarnerMedia, which will only supply films to HBO Max and Disney, which will split its slate between its Disney+ and Hulu services. Other companies like Liongate and Sony are happy to play “arms dealer,” sending their films to the highest bidder.

“As we continue investing in the most valued and sought-after content for Peacock, films are essential to that mix,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock. “The team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group are fantastic partners and we are excited to bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical release, and provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

2022 Films Coming to Peacock The 355 January 5, 2022 A group of top female agents from government agencies around the globe try to stop an organization from acquiring a deadly weapon to send the world into chaos.

Ticket To Paradise September 9, 2022 Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The Black Phone January 27, 2022 Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Marry Me February 9, 2022 Explores the possibilities of what might happen when a superstar marries an average Joe as a joke and discovers that perhaps there are no accidents.

The Bad Guys March 25, 2022 Five notorious villains–Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula–who’ve spent a lifetime together pulling off big heists.

Downton Abbey: A New Era March 16, 2022 The residents of Downton Abbey go on a new adventure that takes them to a Spanish villa.

Ambulance February 17, 2022 Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

Halloween Ends October 13, 2022 Four years after the traumatic events of Halloween 2018, the nightmare ends as Laurie Strode comes face to face with Michael Myers, once and for all.