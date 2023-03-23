Plex Adds Five New Free Channels Including Motorsport.tv, Sci-Fi, Lifestyle Networks

The free streaming service Plex is revving up its live channel offerings once again. After adding the MotorTrend channel earlier in March, Plex has announced it is bringing users even more in the way of roaring engines and high-octane thrills with the Motorsport.tv channel, which is available now.

In addition to Motorsport.tv, Plex is adding five new, free channels to its programming lineup. Plex is one of a number of free streaming platforms that offer both free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels as well.

The new channels now available on Plex include:

4UV: 4UV is the home for unique, united, and universal voices. This channel is dedicated to sharing stories rooted in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

123GO: With easy fashion hacks, lighthearted pranks, and funny observations 123 GO! delivers entertaining shows about everything trending.

“Anger Management” en español: A channel dedicated to Charlie Sheen’s sitcom “Anger Management,” presenting all episodes in Spanish. Charlie es un exitoso terapeuta cuya vida es un caos mientras aún lucha contra sus propios problemas de ira.

DUST: The definitive channel for sci-fi. Home to a massive library of movies, TV, and short films – all absolutely free.

Motorsport.tv: Motorsport.tv is your ultimate destination for live racing, documentaries, historical archives, and more.

Plex’s free channel count now stands at over 330, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down on new additions anytime soon. In early March, the service added nine additional FAST channels, including selections dedicated to “Drag Race Universe,” “Duck Dynasty,” and more. In February it brought on channels dedicated to some of the best in daytime TV watching, including “Baywatch” and “The Price is Right.”

Watching all these channels is free, but Plex does offer a subscription option for those who want to get more out of their streaming service. The Plex Pass costs $4.99 per month, and while it won’t remove ads from your streaming experience, it will allow you to download content and watch it offline. Plex Pass also has features like sophisticated user controls, HDR tone mapping, Plex Dash, Plexamp, and Trailers and Extras. In addition, attaching an OTA (over-the-air) tuner to the Plex server will allow live TV streamers to use Plex Pass to watch and record live TV from their OTA antenna.

In short, there are simply not many good reasons to not have a Plex account. The service offers a ton of flexibility, plus thousands of hours of live and on-demand entertainment for free. It’s a good bet the service will keep adding free channels in the future, so you’ll never run out of new things to watch on Plex.