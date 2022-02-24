Plex Launches 10 New Live TV Channels
Plex is expanding its channel lineup again with the addition of 10 new channels ranging from sci-fi channels to sports, horror, cartoons, and more.
New Channels on Plex
- Kino Cult (Available in the US and Canada): Weird genre cinema, recent arthouse discoveries, midnight movies, and grindhouse classics.
- CINEPRIDE (Available Globally): LGBTQ cinema.
- DUNGEON TV (Global): Follow an interactive war between 6 Dungeons and Dragons role-players.
- El Conflicto TV (Spanish) (Global): Court TV drama series with former Marine Corps Officer and East LA Cop, Judge Mario Acosta.
- FrightFlix (Global): Cult horror, sci-fi, and grindhouse features.
- Galxy TV (Global): Discover film and TV made by unordinary creators.
- SLOPES (Global): The first-ever magazine-style, snow, ski, and snowboard channel.
- Watch it KID (Global): Classic pop culture cartoons and anime for kids of all ages.
- Watch it SCREAM (Global): Horror curated from festivals around the world.
- XFC TV (Global): Features MMA fighters from all over the globe.
In December 2021, Plex had a total of 220 channels in its lineup, surpassing its record of 200 channels, which it hit just a month prior. These new additions will bring the total up to 230.
The rapid expansion comes at a time of high competition for that Plex is eager to participate in.
Plex
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 20,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 220 free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.