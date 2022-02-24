Plex Launches 10 New Live TV Channels

Plex is expanding its channel lineup again with the addition of 10 new channels ranging from sci-fi channels to sports, horror, cartoons, and more.

New Channels on Plex

(Available in the US and Canada): Weird genre cinema, recent arthouse discoveries, midnight movies, and grindhouse classics. CINEPRIDE (Available Globally): LGBTQ cinema.

(Available Globally): LGBTQ cinema. DUNGEON TV (Global): Follow an interactive war between 6 Dungeons and Dragons role-players.

(Global): Follow an interactive war between 6 Dungeons and Dragons role-players. El Conflicto TV (Spanish) (Global): Court TV drama series with former Marine Corps Officer and East LA Cop, Judge Mario Acosta.

(Spanish) (Global): Court TV drama series with former Marine Corps Officer and East LA Cop, Judge Mario Acosta. FrightFlix (Global): Cult horror, sci-fi, and grindhouse features.

(Global): Cult horror, sci-fi, and grindhouse features. Galxy TV (Global): Discover film and TV made by unordinary creators.

(Global): Discover film and TV made by unordinary creators. SLOPES (Global): The first-ever magazine-style, snow, ski, and snowboard channel.

(Global): The first-ever magazine-style, snow, ski, and snowboard channel. Watch it KID (Global): Classic pop culture cartoons and anime for kids of all ages.

(Global): Classic pop culture cartoons and anime for kids of all ages. Watch it SCREAM (Global): Horror curated from festivals around the world.

(Global): Horror curated from festivals around the world. XFC TV (Global): Features MMA fighters from all over the globe.

In December 2021, Plex had a total of 220 channels in its lineup, surpassing its record of 200 channels, which it hit just a month prior. These new additions will bring the total up to 230.

The rapid expansion comes at a time of high competition for that Plex is eager to participate in.