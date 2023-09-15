Plex Sees 54% Increase in FAST Viewers Over 2022, 64% Rise in Global Channel Count

The free ad-supported TV (FAST) segment of the streaming world is growing at a…well, fast rate. One recent survey found that 33% of American streaming customers subscribe to a FAST service, and those numbers will only grow as the costs of ad-free streaming continue to rise.

Plex is one of the services that has benefited most from the rush of users to FAST platforms. Plex offers nearly 1,000 free streaming channels globally, with almost 750 available in the United States alone. From popular movies and TV to news and even sports-themed channels, Plex has something to fit every streaming appetite.

Plex has seen impressive growth from its FAST segment in the past year. According to the company, it has experienced a 54% increase in FAST viewers when comparing the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2022. That increase in viewers has led to a 135% jump in minutes watched, which now exceeds one billion. FAST channels now account for 39% of all content played on Plex, up from 26% last year.

As demand has increased for Plex, so has supply. The platform had 64% more FAST channels in 1H 2023 as compared to 1H 2022, with Ion consistently ranking as the No. 1 performer. Other popular FAST channels on Plex include Top Gear, PBS Antique Roadshow, COPS, ION Mystery +, Modern Marvels by History, Hallmark Movies & More, and The Walking Dead Universe. Plex added eight new channels for American users in June.

The distribution of Plex FAST channels got a big boost in 2023, thanks to a new deal with Google. That agreement meant that hundreds of Plex’s channels were integrated into the Live guide of Google TV-powered devices, giving users of those devices a way to start streaming TV at no cost with just a few clicks of the remote.

Plex is far more than just a platform for FAST channels. It also carries on-demand content and includes a universal watchlist that shows users which streamer houses the title they want to see, and customers can upgrade to the paid Plex Pass subscription to get even more from the service. The Plex Pass can be used to upload and house your digital library, including shows, movies, music, and more. Plex Pass customers can even plug in a digital antenna to their server and use Plex Pass to stream live broadcast TV.