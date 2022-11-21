Pluto TV Adding On-Demand Episodes of CBS Daytime Show ‘The Talk’

The free live TV streaming service Pluto TV is adding more ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) content to its lineup. CBS has announced that it will offer episodes of its daily talk show “The Talk” — which features discussions surrounding current events, pop culture, family, celebrity, and trending topics — on-demand via Pluto TV.

Pluto will now offer the episodes in their CBS Selects section seven days after they initially air on CBS, with up to four episodes of “The Talk” will be available at a time. Starting Monday, Nov. 21 episodes from November 8 - 11 will be available to stream on-demand.

“The Talk” is hosted by former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, dancer and fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, journalist Natalie Morales, actor Jerry O’Connell, and actress and comedian Sheryl Underwood. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, cooking segments, and human interest stories. Since its debut in 2010, the series has won 11 Daytime Emmy awards.

Pluto TV and CBS are both owned by Paramount Global, so the addition of more CBS content to Pluto’s channels is a natural extension. The addition of on-demand episodes of “The Talk” is not the only CBS title to be made available on Pluto recently. The streamer also announced that it would add over 6,000 episodes of classic shows like “Frasier,” “Star Trek,” and more from CBS in the coming months.

Pluto recently reported having 72 million monthly active users at the end of the third quarter of 2022, and is still on track to launch in Canada with over 100 channels in December.

The strong growth shown by Pluto demonstrates the power of single-show FAST channels, which are a big portion of Pluto’s offerings. Single-show channels offer companies a tantalizing combination of brand recognition and continuous programming that doesn’t force customers to pick what they’re watching next. Now, the platform will see if on-demand episodes of “The Talk” can help raise its profile even more.