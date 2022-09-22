Pluto TV to Launch in Canada this December with Over 100 Channels

In the rise of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST), Pluto TV has been a key player. The Paramount streaming service had 70 million monthly active users worldwide as of the end of the second quarter, and Pluto TV is adding new content all the time, most recently with two different channels dedicated to the “CSI” franchise.

Now, Pluto TV has announced another expansion: It’s coming to Canada later this year.

The service will arrive north of the border on Dec. 1 with more than 100 channels. The offerings will include the likes of Pluto TV Comedy, Pluto TV Drama, Pluto TV Action, and Christmas 365, along with show-dedicated channels for “NCIS,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Love Boat,” and “Judge Judy.”

Pluto TV’s Canadian launch will also include Canada-specific programming from Corus Studios, such as “Border Security,” “Love It or List It,” and “Chopped Canada.” The service will also offer additional series from the Corus Original library.

“I couldn’t be more excited to officially announce Pluto TV’s Canadian launch date, December 1.” Pluto TV EVP and international GM Olivier Jollet said. “Our initial channel lineup further illustrates how we are working to combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content, to meet the tastes of the Canadian audience.”

Pluto TV says that the service will arrive in Canada with “its most robust content offering at launch to date,” with more than 20,000 hours of content available.

“I’m confident that Pluto TV will quickly become a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service upon its launch,” Jollet said.

The free streaming service’s move into Canada was originally announced this summer on the heels of its expansion in the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in mid-May.