Pluto TV to Launch in Canada This Fall as Global Expansion Continues

It was just last month that Paramount announced that its free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service Pluto TV had eclipsed 68 million global monthly users by the of this year’s first quarter, but it now appears that the streamer will be adding onto that lofty number.

This fall, the free streaming service will launch in Canada with more than 100 curated channels and over 20,000 total hours of available content. The announcement marks the second global expansion for Pluto TV in less than a month following the service's launch in the Nordic countries of Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in mid-May.

Pluto TV will partner with Toronto-based media company Corus Entertainment which will serve as the streamer’s ad representative in the country. Additionally, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of programming from the Corus Original library. No specific launch date has been announced for the service in Canada, but both companies believe that the partnership will position them to be even bigger forces in the streaming market than they already are.

“Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment,” Pluto TV’s executive vice president and international general manager Olivier Jollet said. “The upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall.”

Pluto TV users growing base of active users has streamed over 4.8 billion hours of content across 30 countries and territories. Combining Pluto TV with Paramount’s other streaming services — including the company’s premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Noggin, and BET+ — the media conglomerate boasts more than 130 million combined subscribers and active users.

Pluto TV will be available in Canada for free with no registration required. At launch, users will be able to watch Pluto TV via the streamer’s app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, on mobile apps from the App Store and Google Play, and on the web at pluto.tv.