Prime Video to Stream Final Daniel Craig Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ in June

Despite MGM being the home to a century’s worth of film history, once it was announced that Amazon would be acquiring the iconic movie studio, the thing on most peoples’ minds was how this would impact the streaming of James Bond movies.

As of mid-April Prime Video brought together all of the canonical 007 films under a single streaming banner for the first time in history, except for last year’s farewell to Bond’s most recent portrayer Daniel Craig. After 15 years, Craig turned in his License to Kill following 2021’s “No Time to Die” and nearly nine months after debuting in theaters, the spy thriller will finally make its streaming debut on June 10.

“No Time to Die” will have an exclusive window on Prime Video before moving to pay cable on the Amazon-owned EPIX channel. When Amazon announced that it would be bringing all 25 official Bond films together on Prime Video, they did note that the move would only be temporary as different existing agreements would require some films to leave the platform eventually. However, the company has not yet updated the timetable as to when that will happen, so at least come June, fans will be able to stream the entire 00-library straight through.

All of the Bond Films Available to Stream on Amazon

James Bond Movies The James Bond film series is a British series of spy films based on the fictional character of MI6 agent James Bond, codename “007”. With all of the action, adventure, gadgetry & film scores that Bond is famous for. (We do not consider the 1954 release of Casino Royale for this series because it was actually a television episode and not a theatrical film.)

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live And Let Die

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View To A Kill

The Living Daylights

License To Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

Now, if you are a 007 completist, you might realize that there are two Bond films not on that list. The comedic 1967 “Casino Royale,” a parody of the character starring Woody Allen, Peter Sellers, and others, and 1983’s “Never Say Never Again,” a second adaptation of Sir Ian Fleming’s novel “Thunderball,” both versions of the film star Sean Connery as Bond. These two films are considered non-canonical as they were not produced by Eon Studios, as the other 25 have been, and were the results of various legal wranglings.

Despite its universal popularity, the Bond franchise has been a complicated property since its inception. Eon Studios bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson co-own the rights to existing Bond films and control the right to produce future Bond films via their U.S.-based Danjaq LLC. Since taking over MGM, Amazon has become the other co-owner. Broccoli and Wilson make all of the creative decisions on Bond and Amazon is now tasked with all of the production responsibilities.

Because of this decades-long control of the content and characters, it is unlikely that we will see many changes to the Bond franchise now that Amazon is involved, but that doesn’t mean they can’t play around the edges of the 007 Cinematic Universe.

Following the $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM, Amazon announced that they would launch a competition reality series “007’s Road to a Million,” which the service says will be a “Bond-style spin on a race around the world.” Production is expected to begin later this year with the series hitting the streamer in 2023.