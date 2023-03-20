Redbox Streaming Platform Adds Three Free Channels from Weather Channel, TheGrio

Another day, another offering of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Three Allen Media Group (AMG) FAST channels are now available on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)’s Redbox Live TV. The service is a free streaming platform available within the Redbox streaming app with more than 160 channels that are all free for customers.

“Our mission is to provide value-conscious consumers with ever-growing options that entertain and inform,” CSSE’s chief content officer Phil Oppenheim said. “This new agreement with Allen Media Group continues to expand our Redbox connected-TV FAST platform with unique and diverse new channels for our customers.”

Viewers can watch the channels on connected TVs and devices from Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, LG, and more than a dozen other platforms.

The new channels coming to Redbox are:

The Weather Channel en Español is the first 24-hour, Spanish-language free-streaming weather news network in the United States. It offers weather and news for the entire country as well as the Caribbean and Latin America.

Pattrn is The Weather Channel brand devoted to the environment and climate. The purpose of Pattrn is to inform, inspire and delight in the patterns the world. It examines the problems facing Earth, highlights its achievements, and gives new perspectives a platform.

TheGrio Television Network has a sizable selection of films, television shows, and newscasts that highlight and honor African American culture. It is the only Black-owned media platform committed to elevating the voice and culture of African Americans and is a digital news brand and cultural hub for tens of millions of consumers.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment,” AMG founder and CEO Byron Allen said. “The addition of our FAST channels to the Redbox Live TV lineup enables AMG to expand the reach of life-saving weather information through The Weather Channel en Español, as well as climate news featured on Pattrn, and storytelling featured on theGrio Television Network.”

Redbox’s FAST platform has added more content over the past several months. In November, the platform added eight FAST channels including “The Biggest Loser,” “Deal or No Deal” and “Fear Factor.” The additions brought the total to more than 150 total offerings. Redbox recently added more content from QVC and HSN, where a total of 40 hours per day of live video commerce programming would now be available.