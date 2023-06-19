Reminder: Most Xfinity Customers Will Lose Free Access to Peacock Next Week

For a long time, Xfinity users had a great thing going with Peacock. Customers of either Xfinity internet or TV enjoyed free access to Peacock’s Premium tier ever since it launched in April of 2020, but now that gravy train is pulling into the station for the last time. Starting Monday, June 26, Xfinity users will no longer be getting free Peacock, nor will they get discounted access to Peacock Premium Plus.

There are multiple reasons NBCUniversal is executing this move, but they’re all financial. The company is hoping to see Peacock hit peak losses this year, then start its climb back toward profitability. It’s part of the same line of thinking that led the company to stop offering its free ad-supported plan in January, as The Streamable was the first to report.

What to Do if You’re an Xfinity User Who’s About to Lose Free Peacock

If you’re an Xfinity TV or internet customer who has been taking advantage of the free/discounted Peacock offer from the company, you should notice an email in the account you used to sign up for your service. It will give you the opportunity to sign up for another year of Peacock at a discounted $2.99 per month rate, instead of the normal $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium. Users will not be able to select the monthly plan at this cost.

Users of the Premium Plus tier will be offered three additional months for $5 each, the same discounted rate they enjoyed before June 26. After that period, the price will revert to the standard $9.99 per month for that tier. Users who do not wish to continue Peacock service will not be charged automatically for additional months after June 26.

What Alternatives Are There to Peacock?

Peacock is one of the best streaming services on the market in terms of overall value. Even when that value goes from a price of $0 to $4.99 per month, a quick look around the streaming marketplace indicates that it will be difficult for customers to get more from a streamer at a similar price point.

Paramount+’s ad-supported Essential tier is currently $4.99 per month, but starting June 27 it will rise in price to $5.99 monthly. This service will offer the closest approximation to Peacock in terms of live sports, as it carries UEFA Champions League and Serie A soccer. But to enjoy the most live sports on the service, users will want to upgrade to the $9.99 per month Premium tier, which will increase in cost to $11.99 per month when it becomes “Paramount+ with Showtime” on the 27th. That plan offers a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates, including the live sports that are shown on those stations.

Apple TV+ doesn’t have anywhere close to the same live sports lineup, but it does offer MLB doubleheaders every Friday night. It has one ad-free tier that costs $6.99 per month, and fans of prestige TV will enjoy the service immensely. It also carries original movies, like the 2022 Best Picture Oscar-winning film “CODA.”