Report: Amazon Eyeing Drew Brees for ‘QBs Only’ ‘Thursday Night Football’ Megacast

Despite his supposed lackluster tenure at NBC, Amazon is reportedly interested in adding Drew Brees to its growing collection of NFL broadcast talent.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, Amazon has pegged the Super Bowl-winning quarterback as the central figure in another Megacast-style broadcast. The proposed “QBs Only” broadcast would have Brees and other QBs break down the action while bringing in guests, similar to ESPN’s “ManningCast.” Per FOS, the QBs Only simulcast would only run for four to six weeks during the season in support of the main “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

FOS makes it clear that nothing regarding a QB Megacast has been finalized, probably because they still need to identify other former signal callers who would be interested in working on an alternate broadcast. Amazon recently added former NFL QB — and Harvard alum — Ryan Fitzpatrick to their talent roster, but his availability would be in question if he is tied to the studio shows before and after the game.

In May it was reported that Amazon had also focused in on former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee as a potential Megacast host. Similar to the QBs Only idea, due to his radio show and WWE responsibilities, McAfee’s alternate broadcast would likely only happen a handful of times throughout the season. If both versions move forward with six-episode runs, Amazon could come up with a third alternate idea and simply rotate between the three, giving fans a variety of Megacast options throughout the season.

Brees reportedly left NBC after only one season full of twists and turns. Brees featured heavily in the company’s Notre Dame broadcasts, joining Mike Tirico on the call, as well as working some “Sunday Night Football” studio shows. In his only public comments since leaving, Brees said in a tweet, “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”