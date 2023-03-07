Report: Despite Theatrical Focus, Streaming Availability Biggest Factor in Which Oscar Nominees People Have Seen
With the Oscars less than a week away, there’s been a lot of talk about which films will win the top awards. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has emerged as the frontrunner, but only 8% of moviegoers have seen the film, according to data from PCH Consumer Insights. So if people aren’t seeing the top contenders, what are they watching?
It should come as little surprise that the most popular Oscar-nominated movies are the ones with major box office success. “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office globally, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” grossed nearly $2.3 billion worldwide. However, 44% of people saw “Top Gun: Maverick,” while only 15% saw “Avatar: The Way of Water,” according to data from PCH Consumer Insights.
This is because the latter isn’t yet available to be streamed following its Dec. 16 theatrical debut, unlike “Top Gun: Maverick” which came to transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) last fall and landed on Paramount+ just in time for the holidays. Similarly, “Elvis,” which only earned a fraction of “Avatar: The Way of Water’s” earnings at the box office, was nearly as popular with 13% of respondents having seen the film. This, again, is because “Elvis” was available to stream on HBO Max unlike “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which has been in theaters for three months.
Additionally, with the exception of “Top Gun: Maverick,” no Best Picture nominee eclipsed 15% viewership, and 38% of surveyed individuals hadn’t seen any of the nominated films. Part of that fact is that Americans lack a general sense of urgency regarding the nominated movies; in fact, according to the survey, 70% of people don’t care if a movie won Best Picture when determining whether or not to see it.
In 2022, ticket sales and box office profits increased as a result of a combination of Tom Cruise, James Cameron, and COVID-easing. However, domestic box office and overall ticket purchases lagged 34% behind 2019’s pre-pandemic numbers. This isn’t a new phenomenon, U.S. movie theater ticket sales had been on a lengthy, slow decline even before the COVID shutdowns.
More than 20 years ago, movie ticket sales reached a peak. The proprietors of theaters responded by raising their prices. U.S. movie houses sold 22% fewer tickets in 2019 than they did in 2002, but they also cost 58% more. By 2019, a growing number of moviegoers had learned to wait until the films were available on TV or streaming. When the pandemic struck, what had been a pattern turned into a long-lasting behavioral change.
This is further shown by 68% of consumers selecting alternative methods to view movies. Since 2014, nearly as many Americans (27%) favored paid streaming movies as opposed to movie theaters. Streaming, both free and paid, combine for 45% of movie-lovers’ screening habits, far more than in theaters and more than two times that of watching on broadcast and cable TV.
Despite all of this, many of the most well-regarded movies of 2022 — including some of this year’s top Oscar contenders — have struggled to amass a sizable following on streaming platforms. The cultural cachet of Oscar-nominated movies seems to be dwindling quickly, despite the fact that they are more widely available than ever – seven of the 10 Best Picture nominees are on major streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms, two are available on premium video-on-demand (PVOD), and “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still playing in theaters.
All of this boils down to the new reality of movie-watching; streaming availability is a significant factor in whether people have seen a film or not. If it is available on a major streaming service, it can push a movie ahead of the pack in terms of viewership even if it was less successful at box office.
How to Stream All of the 2023 Best Picture Nominees
All Quiet on the Western FrontOctober 7, 2022
Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.
Avatar: The Way of WaterDecember 14, 2022
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 20, 2022
Colm and Pádraic are lifelong friends, or so Pádraic thought. When Colm suddenly freezes him out, the old drinking buddies find each other at odds. Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, this crowd-pleaser features side-splitting comedy, moments of heartbreak, and an unforgettable rivalry.
Martin McDonagh wrote and directed this film. The whole cast is great, including Kerry Condon as Pádraic’s sister and Barry Keoghan as the local nuisance.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” won 3 Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor – Musical or Comedy (Farrell), and Best Screenplay. It was also selected as the best film of 2022 by RogerEbert.com.
ElvisJune 22, 2022
The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
TÁRSeptember 23, 2022
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. However, Lydia’s elaborate facade begins to unravel, revealing dirty secrets and the corrosive nature of power.
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
This crowd-pleasing action flick dominated the box office for most of 2022. The cast includes Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell.
Triangle of SadnessSeptember 23, 2022
A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged, alcoholic captain. What first appears Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island in a struggle of hierarchy.
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
A group of women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.