Report: Disney in Play for WWE Broadcast Rights, but for FX Network, not ESPN

After WWE’s exclusive negotiating window with current broadcast partners Fox and NBCUniversal closed without a deal recently, another potential suitor is reportedly circling the sports entertainment goliath.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, while NBCU and Fox remain the favorites for WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown,” respectively, a new suitor is angling to swoop in and take some wrestling content for themselves — Disney, and specifically its cable network FX. Disney acquired FX during its purchase of 21st Century Fox back in 2019, so it no longer has any connection to FOX as a broadcast entity, despite the name.

FX has dabbled with live sports content in recent months due to scripted programming leaving the network and heading to streaming services. The network aired live XFL football games and could now be in play to air one of WWE’s flagship programs should they look to jump ship. FX would immediately become a hot property in the broadcasting world should it land a weekly WWE show. The promotion already has a working relationship with Disney as it reached a multi-year deal to keep its content on Hulu through at least the end of this year.

If you are thinking about all of Disney’s properties that could be home to the WWE, you might be wondering why FX is being discussed and not ESPN. The main issue in terms of linear broadcasting is that ESPN cannot guarantee that the WWE could own a consistent day of the week given all of the varied sports rights the broadcast owns. Most notably, “Raw” and “Monday Night Football” would conflict during NFL season, as would “Friday Night Smackdown” and ESPN’s Friday night NBA games. However, when the WWE’s streaming rights come available in 2026, if the promotion decides to leave Peacock, Disney’s sports streamer ESPN+ could be in play, as they have been in the past.

ESPN+ was reportedly in on WWE’s streaming rights the last time around, but the streamer has become an even more interesting destination now that the pro wrestling outfit has been acquired by Endeavor. The company already owns UFC, which airs almost all of its events on ESPN+, save for a few select cards that air on ESPN’s broadcast networks. Endeavor could look to streamline their streaming rights and put everything together on ESPN+. WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly has a strong relationship with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, who is already close with Endeavor’s leadership thanks to the UFC deal. ESPN+ would also have the infrastructure to air WWE’s premium live events since they air UFC’s pay-per-views, too.

Marchand also brings up another name to contend with on the streaming front — Prime Video. Amazon should always be considered when major sports streaming rights come up as it’s clear the company is dedicated — and willing to spend — to bolster its sports streaming presence. It already streams “Thursday Night Football” during NFL season and Prime Video execs have no doubt seen the power of WWE/NFL crossovers by looking over to FOX, which routinely advertises “Friday Night Smackdown” during the Sunday afternoon NFL window and vice versa. Plus, we’d all get to hear Al Michaels slog through a WWE ad read with the same level of enthusiasm he had when reading “The Rings of Power” ads.