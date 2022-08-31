Report: Disney+ to Offer In-App Shopping

Not only is your Disney+ subscription about to cost more, you’re also going to get bombarded with offers to buy Disney-themed merchandise. According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney+ will soon offer T-shirts, themed accessories, and children’s costumes associated with some of its shows. Users would scan a QR code on the screen that links to the Shop Disney website.

The report says some merchandise may be exclusive to Disney+ subscribers.

This is all part of CEO Bob Chapek’s plan to squeeze as much money as possible from Disney’s loyal fans. The company is said to be working up a membership program like Amazon Prime to offer discounts to members.

While some viewers may enjoy the opportunity to snag some additional Disney merchandise or pay for the privilege of a discount, others may cringe at the encroachment of more commerce from an already expensive ecosystem.

The company’s Q3 earnings call offered bombshell after bombshell. While combined subscribers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ topped Netflix for the first time, subscribers to all three services are facing price hikes.

Just a few days ago, ESPN+ increased its prices by 43%. Prices for the other parts of the Disney Bundle are going up as well. Hulu’s price hike arrives October 10, with increases for Disney+, the Disney Bundle, and Hulu Live TV arriving December 8.

Additional surprises may be announced on Disney+ Day: September 8. Be sure to bookmark The Streamable for full coverage of the day’s events.

Service Current Price October 10 Price Hulu Premium (No ads) $12.99/month $14.99/month Hulu Basic (With ads) $6.99/month $7.99/month

Service Current Price December 8 Price Disney+ Premium (No ads) $7.99/month $10.99/month Disney+ Basic (With ads) N/A $7.99/month

Disney Bundle Current Price December 8 Price Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu $2.99/month $9.99/month Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ N/A $12.99/month Existing Subscribers: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $13.99/month $14.99/month Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $19.99/month $19.99/month