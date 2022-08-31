Report: Disney+ to Offer In-App Shopping
Not only is your Disney+ subscription about to cost more, you’re also going to get bombarded with offers to buy Disney-themed merchandise. According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney+ will soon offer T-shirts, themed accessories, and children’s costumes associated with some of its shows. Users would scan a QR code on the screen that links to the Shop Disney website.
The report says some merchandise may be exclusive to Disney+ subscribers.
This is all part of CEO Bob Chapek’s plan to squeeze as much money as possible from Disney’s loyal fans. The company is said to be working up a membership program like Amazon Prime to offer discounts to members.
While some viewers may enjoy the opportunity to snag some additional Disney merchandise or pay for the privilege of a discount, others may cringe at the encroachment of more commerce from an already expensive ecosystem.
The company’s Q3 earnings call offered bombshell after bombshell. While combined subscribers of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ topped Netflix for the first time, subscribers to all three services are facing price hikes.
Just a few days ago, ESPN+ increased its prices by 43%. Prices for the other parts of the Disney Bundle are going up as well. Hulu’s price hike arrives October 10, with increases for Disney+, the Disney Bundle, and Hulu Live TV arriving December 8.
Additional surprises may be announced on Disney+ Day: September 8. Be sure to bookmark The Streamable for full coverage of the day’s events.
|Service
|Current Price
|October 10 Price
|Hulu Premium (No ads)
|$12.99/month
|$14.99/month
|Hulu Basic (With ads)
|$6.99/month
|$7.99/month
|Service
|Current Price
|December 8 Price
|Disney+ Premium (No ads)
|$7.99/month
|$10.99/month
|Disney+ Basic (With ads)
|N/A
|$7.99/month
|Disney Bundle
|Current Price
|December 8 Price
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu
|$2.99/month
|$9.99/month
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
|N/A
|$12.99/month
|Existing Subscribers: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$13.99/month
|$14.99/month
|Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$19.99/month
|$19.99/month
|Hulu + Live TV Plan
|Current Price
|December 8 Price
|Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
|N/A
|$69.99/month
|Existing Subscribers: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$69.99/month
|$74.99/month
|Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)
|$75.99/month
|$82.99/month
-
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
-
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.
-
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
-
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). It also now includes The Disney Bundle, so you get Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
Hulu + Live TV recently recently added ViacomCBS channels to the service. Hulu subscribers can now live stream BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, Paramount Network, TeenNick, TV Land, and VH1.
With the additions, they now have 32 Top Cable Channels. For sports fans, they recently added NFL Network and NFL RedZone.
Upgrades are available for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on demand library.Sign Up