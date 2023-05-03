Report: Roughly 66% of Peacock Users Have Watched Universal Movie on Service; Validating Plan to Take Movies from HBO Max

Peacock is spreading its wings and taking flight. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform stands at over 20 million users, and according to the company, viewers are not just flocking to the service for hit original shows like “Mrs. Davis” and “Poker Face,” or for content from Bravo or the Hallmark Channel.

Universal movies have also been a big draw for the service. Peacock reports that two out of every three of its users have watched a Universal film on the service, and since the service now claims around 22 million users, rough math indicates that translates to around 14.5 million viewers.

That figure validates NBCU’s decision to shift its pay-one rights from HBO Max to its own streaming service. Until 2022, Universal movies were sent to the then Warner Media-owned streaming platform after their theatrical runs had concluded. At the beginning of last year, NBCU said enough was enough, and since then Peacock users have enjoyed exclusive access to titles like “Violent Night,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” “M3GAN” and “Cocaine Bear.”

“Peacock has emerged as the most complete U.S. streaming service on the market with an undisputed value proposition both for our audiences and our partners,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said. “Streaming started as a business that put consumers first, and we are committed to keeping it that way with content and experiences that audiences can only find on Peacock.”

NBCU also reports that 95% of its users are satisfied with its ad experience on Universal movies. Typically, new movie releases on Peacock show a bundle of commercials at the beginning of the film, then allow the user to watch the movie itself without ads. That gives users of Peacock’s cheapest tier the ability to stream new movies at an unbeatable price, with an ad experience that optimizes the user.

The data regarding Peacock was shared by NBCU at its annual NewFront presentation with advertisers. The company also used the presentation as an opportunity to announce a new direct-to-streaming original movie called “Shooting Stars,” which will capture LeBron James’ journey as a high school basketball player. NBCU’s philosophy stands in stark contrast to its former pay-one partner Warner Bros. Discovery, whose CEO David Zaslav reiterated his company's commitment to theatrical releases at last month’s Cinema Con.

The departure of former CEO Jeff Shell under a cloud of allegations of an inappropriate relationship has not diminished the momentum of NBCU or its streaming platform. Things are humming right along at Peacok, and the service owes a good deal of its success to the excellent user experience customers get when watching new Universal movies.