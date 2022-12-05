Roku Channel Launches Three Warner Music Streaming Channels with Music Videos, Concerts, Programming

The Roku Channel is at it again! The free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service has announced a new partnership with WMX, a division of Warner Media Group, to bring three free ad-supported TV (FAST) music channels to the platform. The new channels are WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop.

Each of the three music and entertainment-themed live linear channels will focus on a specific genre and will feature programming based on user feedback and behavior. The channels will include music videos and concerts from Warner Music Group’s global catalog of artists, in addition to original programming from WMG’s media brands including UPROXX, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit, and Lasso Nation.

“The Roku Channel is an industry leader in FAST, and we’re thrilled to partner exclusively with WMX on their entrance into the space,” The Roku Channel’s head of AVOD Ashley Hovey said. “Music is a top content category for our users, and we look forward to helping WMX harness The Roku Channel’s scale to bring audiences their favorite music video programming, exclusive WMX original content from in demand artists and more.”

In addition to concerts and music videos, the FAST channels will premiere exclusive new star-studded series like “Iconic Records: Life After Death,” a new show centered around the world’s most iconic albums, including Notorious B.I.G’s “Life After Death,” as well as UPROXX series “People’s Party with Talib Kweli” and “Fresh Pair,” starring Just Blaze and Katty Customs.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with The Roku Channel to bring our robust music video catalog and original programming to every screen,” WMX president of media and content Ben Blank said. “The FAST channel space is expanding rapidly, and this move enables us to further reach music fans everywhere they are. The Roku Channel has been an incredible partner, and as the market leader in FAST, their ecosystem provides the perfect environment to launch our channels.”

The Roku Channel has been adding so much content lately that its users heads must be spinning. The service recently added 10 channels dedicated to holiday music, cooking, and NHL hockey. It also announced a new channel dedicated to episodes of “The Great British Baking Show,” ahead of the service’s reboot of “The Great American Baking Show.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the Roku Channel also added 11 channels dedicated to content from the AMC Networks in November.