Roku Channel Offering Two Weeks of Screambox for Free in time for Halloween

October has begun, and that means that even the most Halloween-agnostic among us must admit that it is officially Spooky Season.

Media companies everywhere are gearing up with horror-themed content, and the Roku Channel is getting in on the seasonal festivities. The channel is currently offering a 14-day free trial to Screambox, so customers can get a taste of all the best thrills and chills of Halloween. After the trial, Screambox will cost $4.99 per month for all of the year-round horror aficionados.

Screambox bills itself as an independent streaming service dedicated to providing exceptional, hand-picked independent films, international titles, documentaries, and classic movies. The service delivers every type of horror imaginable, from Supernatural to Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies, and more. There are also five video series available on Screambox for non-subscribers to watch for free.

A regular subscription to Screambox is $4.99 per month and includes ad-free streaming across two simultaneous devices, and allows customers to download content to watch offline. Screambox has long been available via Prime Video Channels, but this 14-day free trial is exclusively available to Roku Channel customers; Amazon’s free trial is just seven-days.

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 300+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits. In addition, the Roku Channel is a hub for premium streaming channels and services.

Leaning into the spirit of the season isn’t the only tactic the Roku Channel is using to attract more viewers this fall. The platform recently announced that it would stream the 2022 Adult Swim Festival, the annual celebration of Cartoon Network’s after-hours programming lineup.

The Roku Channel has also been beefing up its sports offerings as well, announcing a new deal to stream “The Rich Eisen Show” just in time for football season. But for many around the world, fall equals Halloween, and the Roku Channel’s 14-day free trial to Screambox is the perfect way for them to celebrate.