Roku Channel to Stream 2022 Adult Swim Festival; Stream Episodes of ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force,’ ‘Robot Chicken,’ More

Animation fans are in for a treat as the Roku Channel will air highlights from the recent “Adult Swim Festival” that took place in Philadelphia in August. Beginning on Sept. 23, the free ad-supported channel will air a three-part special featuring headlining performances from musical acts Run The Jewels, Tierra Whack, and Dethklok.

Roku’s special will also feature backstage interviews with the artists and will be a part of the streamer bringing over 120 episodes selected from over 16 editions of the Adult Swim series to the platform on September 23. Highlights include “Vindicators 2,” a digital spinoff to the animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” along with anime shorts inspired by the cult favorite series.

The “Aquadonk Side Pieces,” which is a digital spin-off of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” will also be included, along with episodes of several well-known Adult Swim series like “Robot Chicken,” Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Primal,” and “Metalocalypse,” among others.

“This year’s Adult Swim Festival was particularly special as it marked our return to live-events, and our first time bringing the Festival to the East Coast,” Adult Swim and Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen said. “Packed with some incredible performances, I can’t wait for our fans to experience the energy and excitement of this year’s festival thanks to The Roku Channel!”

Roku Channel has been adding a lot of new content to its free streaming service recently — including the return of “The Great American Baking Show,” the Roku premiere of “The Rich Eisen Show,” and a whole host of free ad-support TV (FAST) channels.

There has also been a lot of buzz about the satirical Weird Al biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” coming to the platform on Nov. 4.

On the whole, users can access more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 300 free live linear television channels in the U.S. via the Roku Channel. Included in the mix of Adult Swim titles coming to the platform will be:

Aqua Teen Hunger Force December 30, 2000 The surreal adventures of three anthropomorphic fast food items: Master Shake, Frylock and Meatwad, and their human nextdoor neighbor, Carl Brutananadilewski.

Birdgirl April 5, 2021 After being named CEO of the world’s largest and most non-sensical corporation, Sebben & Sebben, Judy Ken Sebben aka Birdgirl has to find a way to maintain her work/superhero life balance.

Black Dynamite July 15, 2012 Black Dynamite is an American animated television series based on the 2009 film of the same name, although the series follows a separate continuity, with some back-references to the film. The series was announced shortly after the release of the film, the 10-minute pilot episode was released on Adult Swim Video on August 8, 2011, and the full series premiered on Cartoon Network’s late night programming block, Adult Swim, on July 15, 2012. Michael Jai White, Byron Minns, Tommy Davidson and Kym Whitley reprise their film roles as Black Dynamite, Bullhorn, Cream Corn and Honeybee, respectively.

Primal October 8, 2019 A caveman forms a bond with a dinosaur as they struggle to survive in a hostile world.

Joe Pera Talks With You May 21, 2018 A teacher in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula explores subject matters such as pancakes, blueberries, eggs, toast, sausage, bacon, English muffins, coffee, orange juice, maple syrup, waffles, cornbread, and strawberries.

Loiter Squad March 25, 2012 Loiter Squad is an American sketch comedy television series starring Tyler, The Creator, Jasper Dolphin, Taco Bennett, and Lionel Boyce from the Los Angeles hip hop group Odd Future. The show regularly features other members of the group as well. Jeff Tremaine, Shanna Zablow, Dimitry Elyashkevich, Lance Bangs, Nick Weidenfeld and Keith Crofford are the show’s executive producers. The show is produced by Dickhouse Entertainment for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block. The show’s second season made its debut on March 10, 2013.

Metalocalypse August 6, 2006 Metalocalypse is an American animated television series, created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, which premiered on August 6, 2006 on Adult Swim. The television program centers around the larger than life death metal band Dethklok, and often portrays dark and macabre content, including such subjects as violence, death, and the drawbacks of fame, with extremely hyperbolic black humor; which accounts for the cartoon’s consistent TV-MA rating. The show can be seen as both a parody and celebration of heavy metal culture. The music, written by guitarist/creator Brendon Small, is credited to the band, and is featured in most of the episodes. The animation is often carefully synced to the music, with the chord positions and fingering of the guitar parts shown in some detail. One of the trademarks of the show is having the usual “bleeps” for extreme profanity replaced by pinch harmonics.

Robot Chicken February 20, 2005 A series of pop-culture parodies using stop-motion animation of toys, action figures and dolls. The title character was an ordinary chicken until he was run down by a car and subsequently brought back to life in cyborg form by mad scientist Fritz Huhnmorder, who tortures Robot Chicken by forcing him to watch a random selection of TV shows, the sketches that make up the body of each episode.

Samurai Jack August 10, 2001 A great warrior is displaced to the distant future by the evil shape-shifting wizard Aku. The world has become a bleak place under the rule of Aku, segregated into fantastic tribes and ruled by Aku’s evil robot warlords. Jack travels this foreign landscape in search of a time portal that can return him to his home time so he can “undo the future that is Aku!”.

Smiling Friends April 1, 2020 Smiling Friends Inc. is a small company whose main purpose is to bring happiness and make people smile. The series follows the day-to-day lives and misadventures of its representatives, the lazy, cynical Charlie, and the cheerful, optimistic Pim, as they try to cheer up and comfort the troubled people who call their company’s hotline. They receive seemingly simple requests but the jobs turn out to be more complicated than they seem, making it difficult to bring happiness to the world.

Squidbillies November 7, 2004 Squidbillies is an animated television series about the Cuylers, an impoverished family of anthropomorphic hillbilly mud squids living in the Appalachian region of Georgia’s mountains. The show is produced by Williams Street Studios for the Adult Swim programming block of Cartoon Network and premiered on October 16, 2005. It is written by Dave Willis, co-creator of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Jim Fortier, previously of The Brak Show, both of whom worked on the Adult Swim series Space Ghost Coast to Coast. The animation is done by Awesome Incorporated, with background design by Ben Prisk.

Teenage Euthanasia September 6, 2021 A former runaway teen mom is accidentally resurrected in her family’s funeral home.

Tuca & Bertie May 3, 2019 Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song thrush Bertie are best friends — and birds — who guide each other through life’s ups and downs.

YOLO Crystal Fantasy August 10, 2020 Two Australian party girls, Sarah and Rachel, looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah’s quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

Watch roku.com Roku Channel The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 300+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits. … The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow. Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem. Watch $0 / month roku.com