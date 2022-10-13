Roku Officially Launches Free Streaming Roku Channel in Mexico

Streaming platform Roku is officially bringing its popular, free streaming hub the Roku Channel to Mexico.

On Thursday, Roku announced the official launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico. Starting Oct. 13, The Roku Channel will stream thousands of movies and TV episodes — including exclusive access to more than 30 Roku Originals — in Mexico. The content selection comes from existing global partners like Sony, Lionsgate, and renowned local partners such as Telefórmula with more titles being added over time.

“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” Roku VP of programming Rob Holmes said. “In the US, The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

Roku Mexico’s streaming selections include something for everyone: “Los Pitufos en la aldea perdida,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2,” “Psicópata Americano,” “Draft Day,” “El Patriota” “El lado luminoso de la vida,” “Lluvia de hamburguesas 2,” “Hombres de negro II,”, “Whip It,”, and many others.

“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, Vice President of International Advertising and Content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.”

With the addition of Mexico to the Roku Channel’s reach, the streaming company will be looking to improve upon its impressive recent usage numbers. During the second quarter of the year, Roku added 1.8 million active accounts to bring the free streaming service’s global total to 63.1 million, a 14% increase year-over-year. The platform’s 20.7 billion total streaming hours in the quarter represented a 19% increase over Q2 2021.

For Roku users in the U.S., The Roku Channel is offering two weeks of independent horror streaming service Screambox for free — just in time for Halloween along with an increasing number of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels. Learn how you can take advantage of this offer and get your spooky season off on the right foot.