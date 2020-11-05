Roku Reaches 46 Million Active Accounts, After Adding Nearly 3 Million in Q3 2020

Roku announced today that they have now reached 46 million active accounts in the Q3 2020 earnings report. That’s up from the 43 million active accounts in their Q2 2020 earnings report and even higher than the 39.8 million active accounts Roku announced in Q1 2020 back in May.

The company also said “streaming hours increased by 0.2 billion hours over last quarter to 14.8 billion” in Q3 and that they doubled the active account reach of The Roku Channel to 54 million people.

In comparison, Amazon surpassed 40 million active Fire TV accounts in January — adding more than 10 million in the last year. This is up from the 37 million active accounts that Amazon shared in September.

After months of negotiations, Roku finally reached a deal to bring NBCUniversal’s Peacock to the platform in September. In addition to Peacock, they have said the new expanded deal will bring NBC content to The Roku Channel and involves a “meaningful” partnership around advertising.

In October, Roku announced that The Roku Channel would now bw available on Amazon Fire TV giving Fire TV customers access to The Roku Channel’s thousands free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes, 115 live/linear channels as well as kids and family entertainment offering thousands of TV episodes and movies.