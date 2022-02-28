SAG Awards 2022: The Winners and Where to Stream Them
Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday night, Hollywood celebrated the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The winners of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were chosen by their peers, therefore, the results are considered significant indicators as to which actors could take home the awards at the Oscars this spring.
Popular shows “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” led the pack with the most TV nominations, each receiving five nods, followed by “The Morning Show” with four, as well as “Squid Game,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Mare of Easttown” each with three.
Jean Smart was a double-nominee — one for “Hacks” and another for “Mare of Easttown.” Meanwhile, the Paramount+ show “Yellowstone” received its first nomination for ensemble cast. Netflix’s “Squid Game” was the most nominated show by far.
Leading the film nominees were “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog,” with three nominations apiece, however, neither ended up taking home a win.
The other films landing SAG nominations this year were “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” “CODA,” “The Tender Bar,” “Licorice Pizza,” “No Time to Die,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Passing,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Respect,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “tick, tick…Boom!”
The 2022 SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Opening the ceremony were three cast members from Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr.
For the first time ever, the ceremony is available to stream today on HBO Max.
Watch the 2022 SAG Awards’ “I Am an Actor” Opening
Where to Stream the Winners of SAG Awards 2022
TV Series
-
Squid GameSeptember 17, 2021
Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-Jae), Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series (Jung Ho-yeon), and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
-
Ted LassoAugust 14, 2020
Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?
Won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis) and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
-
SuccessionJune 3, 2018
The lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their aging father begins to step back from the media and entertainment conglomerate they control.
Won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
-
HacksMay 13, 2021
Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).
Won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart)
-
Mare of EasttownApril 18, 2021
A detective in a small Pennsylvania town (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart. The stellar cast features Jean Smart, David Denman, and Guy Pearce.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Kate Winslet)
-
DopesickOctober 13, 2021
The story of how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. Look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series (Michael Keaton)
Movies
-
CODAAugust 11, 2021
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Troy Kotsur)
-
The Eyes of Tammy FayeSeptember 17, 2021
In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Jessica Chastain)
-
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith)
-
West Side StoryDecember 8, 2021
Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.
Won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose)
-
No Time to DieSeptember 29, 2021
James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- James Bond: Daniel Craig
- Villain(s): Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek)
Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz)
- Bond Girl(s): Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)
- Theme Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish
- Soundtrack Composer: Hans Zimmer
Won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture