SAG Awards 2022: The Winners and Where to Stream Them

Awards season is in full swing, and on Sunday night, Hollywood celebrated the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The winners of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards were chosen by their peers, therefore, the results are considered significant indicators as to which actors could take home the awards at the Oscars this spring.

Popular shows “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” led the pack with the most TV nominations, each receiving five nods, followed by “The Morning Show” with four, as well as “Squid Game,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Mare of Easttown” each with three.

Jean Smart was a double-nominee — one for “Hacks” and another for “Mare of Easttown.” Meanwhile, the Paramount+ show “Yellowstone” received its first nomination for ensemble cast. Netflix’s “Squid Game” was the most nominated show by far.

Leading the film nominees were “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog,” with three nominations apiece, however, neither ended up taking home a win.

The other films landing SAG nominations this year were “Belfast,” “King Richard,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Being the Ricardos,” “CODA,” “The Tender Bar,” “Licorice Pizza,” “No Time to Die,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Passing,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Lost Daughter,” “Respect,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “tick, tick…Boom!”

The 2022 SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Opening the ceremony were three cast members from Broadway’s “Hamilton,” Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr.

For the first time ever, the ceremony is available to stream today on HBO Max.

