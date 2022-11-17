Samsung Announces New Game Streaming Partnerships for Select Samsung Smart TVs

TV manufacturer Samsung is further increasing the gaming presence on newer models of Samsung Smart TV. The company has announced new partnerships to provide expanded game streaming via the Gaming Hub it launched earlier this year on 2022 smart TV models.

First, Samsung announced that it was partnering with cloud gaming services Antstream Arcade and Blacknut. The two gaming apps will be available to owners of select 2021, 2022, and 2023 Samsung Smart TVs beginning next year. Anstream offers over 1,500 titles, making it the largest cloud gaming service in the world. Its catalog includes some of the most famous games in history, like “Mortal Kombat,” “Pac-Man,” “Metal Slug,” and more.

“Antstream Arcade believes that combining gaming’s past with gaming’s future will push the industry forward to the next era of video games,” Antstream CEO Steve Cottam said. “What fulfills that promise better than retro arcade games played on Samsung’s most advanced Smart TVs? Game streaming provides gamers with more opportunities to play games they love or classics they missed out on.”

Blacknut’s library currently stands at around 500 PC and console games and offers a “click and play” experience, allowing up to five players to play simultaneously on any compatible smartphone, PC, or Smart TV. Blacknut offers a multitude of different genres such as “Metro Exodus” and “Overcooked” as well as a vast collection of Disney games.

“Blacknut is now bringing the largest Cloud Gaming catalog included in one subscription to Samsung, the number one game destination,” Blacknut VP Nabil Laredj. “We designed Blacknut as a family gaming platform including five player profiles that can play simultaneously. Bringing our service to Samsung devices allows more gamers to experience the future of gaming.”

Samsung also announced that it was expanding the availability of apps from game streaming partners Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik. Previously, these apps were only available to owners of 2022 Samsung Smart TVs, but now they are being rolled out to 2021 model owners as well.

“When Samsung Gaming Hub rolled out earlier this year on 2022 TV models, the number one question we received was ‘when is game streaming coming to my 2021 TV’. Today we are happy to share with our eager fans that they will be able to play the games they love before the end of this year,” Samsung’s Mike Lucero said. “With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.”

Finally, Samsung also announced that 2022 and select 2021 model TVs would soon support 4K game streaming via the NVIDIA GeForce Now app. GeForce Now premium membership will be required to access game streaming in ultra-high-definition 4K.

The new updates to Samsung Smart TVs are a continuing sign of the company’s commitment to cloud gaming. In August, Samsung also added Amazon's cloud gaming service Luna to the 2022 line of Smart TVs.