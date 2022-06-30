Samsung Launches Gaming Hub; Brings Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now to Smart TVs

Video game streaming is getting easier than before as Samsung opens its gaming hub on the 2022 line of Samsung Smart TVs today. The lineup includes access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, Twitch, and Microsoft’s new Xbox TV app, with plans to bring Amazon Luna in the future as well.

The hub does more than game streaming, as it also fully integrates HDMI-connected gaming consoles into the platform. This passthrough interface allows viewers to use a single controller across multiple applications. By transforming gaming controllers into universal remotes, the Samsung hub further blurs the line between different types of digital entertainment.

Microsoft’s Xbox TV app is perhaps the most interesting get for Samsung Smart TV owners as the platform is the exclusive to the hub. With the Xbox streaming library currently hosting over 100 games, cord-cutters with an Xbox Gaming Pass will be able to stream some of the console’s most popular legacy content; currently, users can play the popular battle royale game “Fortnite” for free.

Additionally, the GeForce Now service offers similar game access, with “Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms,” “Disgaea 6 Complete,” “Card Shark,” “KartKraft,” “Hotline Miami,” and “NASCAR 21: Ignition” released onto their virtual current library.

Despite this historic move, Samsung isn’t the first company to bring gaming to its customers. Netflix has been exploring the gaming market since 2021, heavily investing in new media based on their existing properties. The service added 12 original games to its lineup in mid-June with more on the way, including Subset Games studio's award-winning “Into the Breach: Advanced Edition.”

Samsung’s gaming hub is a huge step forward for consumers looking for new ways to interact with their content. Seamlessly transitioning between console gaming, streaming content, and cloud gaming may make Samsung’s smart TVs the gamer’s choice for the near future. With Netflix also bringing gaming to its subscribers, this brand of consumer engagement and interaction is making gains as an industry priority.