Samsung TV Plus Adds New Channels Dedicated to ‘Biggest Loser,’ ‘Walking Dead,’ and More

New year, new channels for Samsung’s free ad-supported TV service Samsung TV Plus. The service has announced it is adding new channels to its programming lineup, and bringing additional shows and films to existing channels as well.

First up on the list of additions is a new channel dedicated to “The Biggest Loser.” Samsung TV Plus viewers can jump in and watch The Biggest Loser 24/7 as overweight contestants transform mentally and physically, competing to lose weight and win a cash prize.

Samsung TV Plus is also adding a new channel for “The Walking Dead” Season 7. While the popular series concluded last year, fans can still get their fix of this bingeable AMC series - “The Walking Dead” Season 7 has been newly added to the channel catalog, and users can now immerse themselves in the channel (Channel 1065) around the clock.

These channels are joined by a host of new series and movies on existing Samsung TV Plus channels. Those new additions include:

“FBI”: From Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf, “FBI” premieres on Monday, January 23, at 7/6 central on Samsung TV Plus’ ION (Channel 1051). FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Hallmark Movies & More: Enjoy a curated selection of classic movies, series & specials from the Hallmark vault including the best fan-favorite Hallmark Hall of Fame films available on Samsung TV Plus! New movies rotating in monthly include: “Blind Spot,” “Decoration Day,” “Foxfire,” “Grace and Glorie,” “The Love Letter” and “The Piano Lesson.”

The Movie Hub : Owned and operated by Samsung, this hub for popular movies will now offer “Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys,” as well as “Letters to Juliet.”

All Action: Another movie hub by Samsung, this selection will now offer the thrilling titles “The Cold Light of Day,” “Debug” and “The Infiltrator.”

Samsung TV Plus now offers nearly 250 free live-streaming channels. The service is available on all Samsung Smart TV models built between 2016-2023, and the Samsung TV Plus app can be downloaded on all Galaxy devices. Samsung TV Plus is also available via web.

This is the first expansion of Samsung TV Plus’s content lineup in 2023, but it likely won’t be the last. In December 2022, the service added channels dedicated to live news coverage from NBC. In October, it brought on six channels focused on Halloween movies, drag racing, Westerns and more. Samsung device users should be sure to check out the service frequently, as it is almost continually adding more content.